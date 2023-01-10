Bryan Kohberger Couldn't Resist Online Theories About Case: Victim Sister

Bryan Kohberger likely couldn't resist following online theories about the killings he is accused of, according to a sister of one of the four University of Idaho victims stabbed to death on November 13.

During an interview with NewsNation Now, Kaylee Goncalves' sister, Alivea, spoke about portions of the probable cause affidavit that detailed Kohberger's alleged movements before and after the killings.

"A lot of that comes from the fact that he had visited the home so many times before, late at night and early hours," Alivea Goncalves said. "He's presented this pattern of behavior. He went back to the home the morning of, before police had been called, I think to see if his circus, so to say, had started to unfold.

"I think he would not have been able to refrain from engaging with the online communities, the theories, the conspiracies, and everything in between."

Kohberger, 28, was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30, more than a month after officers with the Moscow Police Department launched an investigation into the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

All four victims were found stabbed in a home at 1122 King Road, which is near the school. According to the probable cause affidavit released last week, police believe that the killings were committed between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. local time.

While the affidavit said that Kohberger's phone number did not ping cell towers near 1122 King Road in Moscow when police believe the murders were committed, it did ping near the residence at about 9 a.m. local time on November 13. The affidavit also showed that Kohberger's phone pinged cell towers near the residence at least 12 times prior to the killings.

The affidavit also revealed that one of the surviving roommates in the home saw a man in black clothing walk past her after the victims were fatally stabbed. The information prompted many to criticize the roommate for not calling 911 immediately, but Alivea Goncalves defended the roommate, identified in the affidavit as D.M.

"I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don't know what you would do in that situation," she said.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence, with his public defender in Pennsylvania saying that the Ph.D. student was "eager to be exonerated."