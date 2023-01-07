Was Bryan Kohberger Hiding in Plain Sight? Online Sleuth Theory Goes Viral

Speculation is mounting that Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early hours of November 13, may have been behind a pair of accounts that discussed the case in detail on Facebook and Reddit.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on December 30 at his parent's house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, following the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were fatally stabbed in their beds in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one felony burglary charge.

Jason LaBar, Kohberger's Pennsylvania public defender, said his client denies the allegations and "is eager to be exonerated of these charges." LaBar added that Kohberger's family thinks the allegations are "completely out of character," and "don't believe it to be Bryan."

The case attracted considerable attention from amateur detectives online, intensified by the gap between the killings and police making an arrest.

Two of those who commented on the case; a Facebook user going by the name Pappa Rodgers and Reddit poster InsideLooking, appeared to have had a detailed knowledge of the case, and made claims that later turned out to be true. This led to speculation that one or both accounts could have been operated by the suspected killer.

Pappa Rodgers was a member of the "University of Idaho Murders–Case Discussion" Facebook group, until the account was removed after posting "some really creepy stuff," according to group administrator, Kristine Cameron.

On November 30, Pappa Rodgers posted: "Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed blade knife. This leads me to believe they found the sheath. This evidence was released prior to autopsies."

While police did say they were searching for a bladed murder weapon, it wasn't revealed that officers had found a knife's sheath at the murder scene until the probable cause affidavit was released on Thursday.

Pappa Rodgers' post attracted the suspicion of Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, who on Friday shared it on Twitter. She tweeted: "I have followed #papparodger comments with intrigue. This comment was of particular interest after the release of the PCA. The comments just seem to hit home..."

I have followed #papparodger comments with intrigue. This comment was of particular interest after the release of the PCA. The comments just seem to hit home...#BryanChristopherKohberger #Idaho4suspect #moscowhomicide pic.twitter.com/gXABsTnGVZ — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) January 7, 2023

In response to another Twitter user, who asked whether the killer would have left "a digital trail that incriminating," Coffindaffer wrote: "He drove his own car, carried his phone, and didn't Clip in his sheath tight enough, so I do believe he could leave a digital trail. He was a hot mess. Intelligence w/no common sense equals a criminal bound to be caught."

He drove his own car, carried his phone, and didn't Clip in his sheath tight enough, so I do believe he could leave a digital trail. He was a hot mess. Intelligence w/no common sense equals a criminal bound to be caught.#bryankohburger #moscowhomicide — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) January 7, 2023

At one point, Pappa Rodgers got into an argument about the murders with another Facebook user, who asked: "Why do you communicate like a serial killer?"

Explaining the decision to later remove Pappa Rodgers from the Facebook page, Cameron said: "Papa Rodgers was NEVER a mod or admin in this group. He was on here and argued incessantly with people and said some really creepy stuff and posted similar questions to Bryan's crime questions."

She added: "We removed Papa Rodgers at 7:10 the evening before Bryan's arrest. He created a group page and had 6 people in it. No one has heard from Papa Rodgers since the arrest."

"Bryan crime questions," appears to be a reference to questions posted on Reddit several months ago by a user called Bryan Kohberger, prior to the Moscow murders, who asked criminals for details about what they felt while committing crimes. The account has since been suspended. The Kohberger who was arrested was a Ph.D. student studying criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University, though authorities haven't confirmed if he was behind the Reddit posts.

After the Moscow murders, the case was discussed in depth by a user called InsideLooking, who posted on the r/MoscowMurders Reddit group.

The user correctly identified the importance of a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene, and that shoe prints at the scene likely belonged to the suspect, before the information was confirmed by police.

In one post, InsideLooking posted: "Speculation: killer parked behind the house. Approached property through tree line. Entered sliding door and left it open. Committed murders and exited sliding door. One knife according to coroners statement. Time of murder approximately 3:20am – 3:40am according to car fleeing scene and on camera on highway 8 approximately 3:45am. Vehicle left skid marks upon exit."

In response to one of InsideLooking's posts, another Reddit user posted: "Dude is solving his own crime...Psycho."

InsideLooking's Reddit profile picture initially showed a masked man dressed in black, holding a flashlight. Authorities haven't formally made any links between the Pappa Rodgers and InsideLooking social media accounts to Kohberger. Newsweek has contacted the Moscow Police Department for comment.

Meanwhile, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves said on Thursday that Kohberger should face the death penalty if he's convicted of the killings, during a NewsNation interview.

When asked about capital punishment, Kaylee's mother, Kristi, responded: "We're glad that we live in Idaho," one of 27 states where the death penalty stands.