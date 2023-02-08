Bryan Kohberger Was Fired As Teaching Assistant Days Before Arrest—Report

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, was reportedly fired from his job as a teaching assistant just days before his arrest.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of breaking into a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early hours of November 13.

At the time of the killings, Kohberger was a doctoral candidate in criminology and teaching assistant at Washington State University in nearby Pullman.

But Kohberger had received several warnings from the university in the months prior to his arrest and was officially terminated from his teaching assistant position on December 19, NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield reported on Tuesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Just days before he was reportedly fired, Kohberger had embarked on a cross-country drive to his parents' home in Pennsylvania—during which he was under surveillance by FBI agents. He was arrested there on December 30.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He has yet to enter a plea—although his lawyer in Pennsylvania previously said he was "eager to be exonerated— and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June.

According to Banfield, a letter that was given to Kohbrger before he was terminated stated that he had a "sexist attitude" towards women he interacted with at the university, that he was "rude" to women and that he apparently graded them differently to men.

The letter also reportedly detailed a timeline of events leading up to Kohberger's termination, beginning with an alleged "altercation" with a professor on September 23, just weeks into the job.

Banfield said the letter states that Kohberger and the professor then met on October 3 to discuss "professional behavior." The professor then reportedly emailed Kohberger on October 21 to tell him he had failed to meet the expectations set out in the meeting earlier that month.

They met again on November 12 to discuss an "improvement plan," and another meeting was held on December 7 to discuss how that plan was going.

On December 9, Kohberger reportedly had a second altercation with the professor. He was officially terminated 10 days later.

NewsNation's Brian Entin told Banfield that several students said Kohberger "gave off weird vibes" and that they "got a creepy feeling" from him.

"We also heard something that matched up with your new reporting tonight, that he was a hard grader, that at one point actually, there was such an issue with the way that he was grading papers that a higher level professor had to come in and get involved."

Newsweek has contacted Washington State University for comment.