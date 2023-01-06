Bryan Kohberger's Home Could Have 'Treasure Trove' of DNA: Ex-FBI Agent

A former FBI agent believes that a "treasure trove" of DNA evidence will be found at Bryan Kohberger's apartment and in the vehicle he was driving, following his arrest in the Idaho murders case.

"I think the treasure trove is in that apartment and in the car," former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek on Friday. "In my experience you just really can't hide blood evidence, it sinks in. Just imagine the upholstery of your car, the gas pedal....I know he was probably gloved, we know he was covered all in black in terms of his face and all, but he would have been bloody."

Last week, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on four counts of first-degree murder following an investigation into the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

Kohberger has not been found guilty in a court and has continued to maintain his innocence. Jason LaBar, Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania, said that the 28-year-old was "eager to be exonerated."

In a statement following Kohberger's arrest, the Moscow Police Department said that investigators seized the white 2015 Hyundai Elantra that he was seen driving. They also executed search warrants at multiple locations connected to him, such as his apartment near Washington State University, where he was a Ph.D. student in the criminology department.

While speaking with Newsweek, Coffindaffer explained that it is difficult to "enter a [crime] scene and not take part of it with you."

"And in this case, we're talking four brutally murdered students, and blood that would have been pervasive," Coffindaffer said.

According to the probable cause affidavit released on Thursday, investigators were able to build a DNA profile linking Kohberger to the crime by finding a "single source of male DNA" on a knife sheath found at the scene and comparing it to DNA recovered from the trash at his parent's home in Pennsylvania.

Coffindaffer also explained that in addition to DNA evidence, other digital evidence could be found in his electronic devices that were seized.

"I would expect to see information regarding even Moscow PD, how many officers, what's their shift. I would expect to see information specifically regarding King Road and then I would expect huge Google searches on the occupants there," Coffindaffer said.

"I think he did his research—he may not have exercised common sense at how he committed the crime, but I believe he would have prepared well in terms of intellectually," she added.