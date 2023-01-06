Former FBI Agent Explains What 'Stands Out' in Bryan Kohberger Affidavit

Former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole spoke on Thursday about the probable cause affidavit used in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the accused suspect in the University of Idaho murders, and explained what "stands out" to her.

"Well, several things stand out because they come together like a puzzle," O'Toole said while appearing on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360. "And the first thing is that we've all been commenting on the fact that here's a Ph.D. [student] studying in criminology, and he left behind a very significant piece of evidence from which they were able to extract DNA."

On Thursday, the probable cause affidavit used in the arrest of Kohberger was released after he was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle that occurred in the early morning hours of November 13. Kohberger's attorney in Pennsylvania, prior to his extradition to Idaho, said in a statement that the 28-year-old was "eager to be exonerated" of the charges.

O'Toole discussed several different portions of the affidavit that revealed new evidence about the crime, including cellular towers near the off-campus residence where the murders took place that pinged to Kohberger's phone.

"These were mistakes that are not consistent with somebody that is smarter than everybody else, and knows more than anybody else," O'Toole said. "So, I think, it puts into perspective for me that just because you're studying for a Ph.D. in criminology does not allow you to commit the perfect crime. The forensic and the behavioral evidence was there, and they discovered it."

The affidavit included evidence that Kohberger's cellphone used cellular towers near the 1122 King Road residence between 9:12 and 9:21 a.m. local time on November 13. According to police, Kohberger is believed to have carried out the murders approximately five hours prior between the hours of 4 and 4:25 a.m. local time.

During her appearance on Anderson Cooper 360, O'Toole added that Kohberger's alleged return to the area of the murders could be a lack of experience, but said that she also thinks it shows "a sense of arrogance."

"I also think it could be a sense of 'I'm smarter than the police are, and they're never going to be able to tie me to the case.' And that will remain to be seen, based on his behavior, in the courtroom," O'Toole said. "It really is going to come down to his behavior in the courtroom."

