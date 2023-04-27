Surviving Idaho Murders Housemate To Be Interviewed in Bryan Kohberger Case

One of the surviving housemates of the four murdered University of Idaho students has agreed to speak with Bryan Kohberger's defense team, according to reports.

NewsNation's Brian Entin took to Twitter Wednesday to say that Bethany Funke has agreed to an interview with Kohberger's defense counsel.

Kohberger has been held in jail since his extradition to Idaho in early January to face charges in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20.

He is alleged to have fatally stabbed the victims in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

Bryan Kohberger is seen during a hearing in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho, on January 5, 2023. Bethany Funke, one of the housemates of four murdered University of Idaho students has agreed to speak to Kohberger's defense counsel. Getty

On December 30, Kohberger, 28, was arrested at his parents' residence in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Kohberger was attending Washington State University at the time of the murders, with his former lawyer in Pennsylvania saying that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Entin tweeted: "Surviving Idaho roommate Bethany Funke has agreed to an interview with Bryan Kohberger's defense counsel in Nevada where she is living. This is in lieu of proceeding with the subpoena requiring she attend the preliminary hearing."

Last weekend Kohberger's defense team filed a document calling for Funke to testify. An image shared by Entin showed that the defense team was now withdrawing the document as Funke's attorney had said she would agree to an interview.

Surviving Idaho roommate Bethany Funke has agreed to an interview with Bryan Kohberger's defense counsel in Nevada where she is living.

This is in lieu of proceeding with the subpoena requiring she attend the preliminary hearing.

New filing: pic.twitter.com/alGGYTG9CR — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 26, 2023

The now withdrawn document said: "Portions of information Ms. Funke has is exculpatory to the defendant.

"Ms. Funke's information is unique to her experiences and cannot be provided by another witness. Bethany Funk [sic] resides in the State of Nevada and it is necessary to subpoena this witness because the witness' testimony is material and necessary to this case."

In the probable cause affidavit for Kohberger's arrest, police included information following interviews with the other surviving housemate Dylan Mortensen, who said she saw an unknown person in the house on the night of the murders, who police matched to Kohberger's description.

The judge in the case previously set a date for Kohberger's preliminary hearing for June 26.

The prosecution team have had two special assistant attorneys general appointed to the case.

The petition for their appointment said prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson was seeking to appoint Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye and Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey for the roles.

Newsweek hasreached out via email to the Kootenai County Public Defender's office and Bill Thompson for comment.