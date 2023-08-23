Bryan Kohberger Update As Court Publishes Key Dates

The judge in Bryan Kohberger's case has issued a scheduling order outlining key dates before his trial is expected to get underway in October.

Judge John Judge heard hours of arguments on Friday before denying the defense's request to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last year.

According to the scheduling order filed on Tuesday, the trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on October 2 in Courtroom 3 of the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho. It will run until November 17 on an 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.

The order said jury selection will begin at 8:30 a.m. on September 25, and a final pre-trial conference will be held on September 29. Discovery in the case must be completed by September 1, the order said.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, on June 27, 2023. The judge in Kohberger's case has issued a scheduling order outlining key dates before the trial is expected to get underway in October. August Frank/Pool-Getty Images

A status conference will be held today, followed by a hearing on the defendant's motion to dismiss the indictment on September 1. Any additional motions regarding dismissals of the indictment are due by August 23, the order said, and the state's response briefing is due by August 30.

The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found on November 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

Prosecutors allege Kohberger, 28, broke into the home in the early hours of that morning and fatally stabbed the victims.

Kohberger, a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University in neighboring Pullman at the time, was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on December 30. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection with the deaths. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf after he chose to "stand silent" during his arraignment in May.

Kohberger was out driving alone around the time of the deaths, his defense attorneys wrote in court documents filed earlier in August.

In the scheduling order, the judge said that if Kohberger intends to rely on the defense of alibi, a notice "with the specific place or places Defendant was at the time of the alleged offenses" and names and addresses of witnesses is due by September 8. If he wishes to do so, he has until the same date to waive his right to a speedy trial and not proceed to trial as scheduled.

All pre-trial motions are due by September 8, with response briefs due by September 15. Proposed jury questionnaires and instructions are due by September 15.

On or before September 8, attorneys must exchange, as well as provide to the court, a list of witnesses, including expert ones, and exhibits. Rebuttal experts must be disclosed by September 15.

A hearing on all pre-trial motions will take place on September 22, with proposed jury instructions addressed then as well.