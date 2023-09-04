U.S.

Bryan Kohberger Update: FBI Accused of Interfering With Witness on Case

By
U.S. Bryan Kohberger Idaho University of Idaho Murders Stabbing

Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger, the Idaho quadruple murder suspect, recently accused FBI agents of interfering with a witness involved in the case.

Kohberger, 28, was charged with four counts of murder in the first-degree and one count of felony burglary, in the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20. All four victims were students at the University of Idaho and were killed in an off-campus residence last November.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence in the case, previously standing silent during his arraignment, resulting in Judge John Judge entering not guilty pleas for each charge on his behalf.

During a recent court appearance, Kohberger's main lawyer, Anne Taylor, spoke about a recent witness, Gabriella Vargas, a genetic genealogy expert, who recently took the stand to speak about DNA and DNA matching related to the case.

Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger looks on during a hearing at the Latah County courthouse on June 27 in Moscow, Idaho. Lawyers for Kohberger, the Idaho quadruple murder suspect, recently accused FBI agents of interfering with a witness involved in the case. August Frank-Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images

"Last night, she was visited by two FBI agents and interrogated about her testimony," Taylor said in court while speaking about Vargas, Law & Crime reported on Saturday. "That, in our view, impacts Mr. Kohberger's due process right."

In response, Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson responded in court, saying that he "reached out to investigators and said, 'Can you find out what's going on?'"

According to Law & Crime, Thompson added that the request for FBI agents to speak with Vargas came in response to her possibly questioning parts of her own testimony.

Last month, Kohberger's attorneys called several DNA experts to the stand as a witness to help dispute portions of the case and evidence related to a DNA match prosecutors discovered from Kohberger and the DNA profile found on a knife sheath that was found at the murder scene.

Newsweek reached out to Kohberger's attorney and the FBI via email for comment.

Meanwhile, a grand jury previously indicted Kohberger on each of the charges he currently is facing. However, his legal team has continued to file motions in attempt to have the indictment thrown away.

"A grand jury was empaneled at a time when the small community of Moscow, Idaho had been exposed to 6 months of intense local, national, and international media coverage," Kohberger's lawyers said in a motion in June. "Because the state has provided extensive discovery, Mr. Kohberger knows that exculpatory evidence exists. Whether a fair and impartial panel of grand jurors was assembled amidst intense media coverage is a significant question the Defense must evaluate."

The state of Idaho previously announced that they were planning to seek the death penalty for Kohberger who recently waived his right to a speedy trial.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC