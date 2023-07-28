Was Bryan Kohberger Alone During Idaho Murders? New Details May Be Released

The defense team for Bryan Kohberger and state prosecutors are currently in a fight over the suspected murderer's possible alibi, prompting questions around where he was and who he was with at the time of the crime.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of breaking into an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, and stabbing four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, to death. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in connection to the crime. Meanwhile, not guilty pleas were entered on Kohberger's behalf by Judge John Judge after he chose to "stand silent" during his arraignment in May.

In a motion filed on Thursday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson sought to compel Kohberger's defense team to provide further information on a possible alibi and listed two bullet points that must be included in their response. The motion called on Kohberger's defense team to provide details on "the specific place or places at which the Defendant claims to have been at the time of the burglary and homicides in this case," as well as information on witnesses that can "establish such alibi," proving that Kohberger was not alone at the time of the murders.

The motion on Thursday comes shortly after Kohberger's defense team, led by Kootenai County public defender Anne Taylor, filed a document on Monday offering brief details about a possible alibi.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27 in Moscow, Idaho. The defense team for Kohberger and prosecutors are currently in a fight over the suspected murderer's possible alibi, prompting questions around where he was and who he was with at the time of the crime. August Frank/Getty

In Monday's filing, Taylor did not provide an official alibi, but instead said that further evidence showing that Kohberger was not at the scene of the crime when the murders were committed, would be revealed at a later date.

"It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses," Taylor wrote in the filing.

Newsweek reached out to Taylor via email for comment.

Prior to the filing by the state on Thursday, Michael McAuliffe, an elected state attorney in Florida and former federal prosecutor, previously told Newsweek that "the court will need to evaluate whether the defendant must disclose more detailed information regarding any affirmative assertion that the defendant was at a different location at the time of the murders."

In addition to the document filed by prosecutors on Thursday, Kohberger's defense team also filed their own motion in an attempt to have the grand jury indictment thrown away.

"This motion is made on the grounds that the Grand Jury was misled as to the standard of proof required for an indictment," the motion said.

Kohberger's trial is expected to begin on October 2 as the 28-year-old currently remains in custody.