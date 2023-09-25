Bryan Kohberger Was Moved Away From Female Students, Administrator Reveals

Bryan Kohberger was moved away from female students while attending a career institute in Pennsylvania, according to a former school administrator.

Fox Nation on Sunday released an exclusive special titled Bryan Kohberger: I Am Blank, in which Nancy Grace spoke with many people who had experiences with the Idaho murder suspect, including Tanya Carmella-Beers, who served as Kohberger's former administrator at the Monroe Career & Technical Institute.

Carmella-Beers explained that Kohberger was initially in the protective services program at the Institute, where he sought to prepare for a career in law enforcement. However, she said that after two incidents, he was moved into another program where there were no female students. She was unable to provide details about the incidents but told Fox Nation that they were related to female students in the program with Kohberger.

"There had been one or two incidents that had occurred....," Carmella-Beers told Fox Nation. "Some of the issues that arose were based on having a mixed population in that classroom. One of those incidents ultimately resulted in him being removed from that program."

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. On September 24, 2023, one of Kohberger's former school administrators spoke about incidents that resulted in his removal from a program to be separated from women. August Frank-Pool/Getty Images

In December 2022, Kohberger, 28, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary following the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20. All four victims were students at the University of Idaho and staying in an off-campus residence at the time of the killings.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence and stood silently during his arraignment. The judge overseeing the case entered not guilty pleas for Kohberger on each of the charges.

Since his arrest, only a few details about his life have been released, such as his behavior toward women, as some have claimed that he exhibited "incel" (involuntary celibate) tendencies.

One of Kohberger's former friends, Jack Baylis, also spoke to Fox Nation about the case and the arrest, saying that Kohberger was often frustrated with women. Baylis also said that Kohberger expressed issues to him about his dating life and how he would be "ghosted a lot" by females.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, told Newsweek in January that she believed Kohberger's deepest motivation for the alleged crimes "would be this incel theory." Coffindaffer is not directly involved in the case.

"In terms of his rejection by women and his aggression toward women, that continued to build over just being rejected and not being accepted by women throughout his journey in life," she told Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to Kohberger's lawyer, Anne Taylor, via email for comment.