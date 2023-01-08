Bryan Kohberger Had 'Plenty of Time' to Commit Idaho Murders—Ex-FBI Agent

Bryan Kohberger, charged with fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, would have had "plenty of time" to carry out the killings, according to a former FBI agent.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. They were found dead in an off-campus rental home in Moscow on November 13.

According to a probable cause affidavit unsealed on Thursday, investigators believe the four students were killed between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on November 13.

It also reveals that Kernodle received a DoorDash order at about 4 a.m. and that her cell phone records indicated she was likely awake and using the TikTok app on her phone at about 4.12 a.m.

A white Hyundai Elantra, consistent with a vehicle registered to Kohberger, was seen leaving the neighborhood "at a high rate of speed" at about 4.20 a.m., the affidavit said.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent who is not involved in investigating he case, told Newsweek that those details indicate that all four victims were killed between 4.12 a.m. and 4.20 a.m.

And those eight minutes allow enough time for the killer to carry out the murders and flee the scene, she believes.

"The killer had 8 min to commit the #IdahoStabbings," Coffindaffer wrote on Twitter.

"Many run a mile in 8 min! A wrestling match has 2 min periods. To watch the violence for 2 min seems like forever & for the wrestler, it's an eternity. He had a knife & unleashed rage; 8 min was plenty of time.

The affidavit lays out how DNA evidence, surveillance footage and cell phone records led investigators to hone in on Kohberger as the suspect in the killings.

It also details a chilling encounter between a surviving roommate and a masked intruder on the night of the stabbings. That roommate told investigators she was awoken at around 4 a.m. by what she thought sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog.

A short time later, she said she then heard who she thought was Goncalves say something like "there's someone here," the affidavit said. She said she looked out of her bedroom door and did not see anything.

The roommate said she opened her door again when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle's room, and that she then heard a male voice say something to the effect of, "It's OK, I'm going to help you."

She said she opened her door a third time when she heard crying and saw a man clad in black with a mask covering their nose and mouth walking towards her.

Other questions remain unanswered, including why police were not alerted until almost eight hours after the killings likely occurred and the motive.

"I still believe that his deepest motivation would be this incel theory," Coffindaffer told Newsweek recently. "In terms of his rejection by women and his aggression toward women, that continued to build over just being rejected and not being accepted by women throughout his journey in life.'

Kohberger made his first appearance in an Idaho court on Thursday after agreeing to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at his parents' home on December 30.

He didn't enter a plea and Marshall ordered that he be held without bail.

Kohberger's attorney, Anne Taylor, did not respond to Newsweek's request for comment.

His public defender in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar, last week said his client is "eager to be exonerated of these charges" and that he "should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise."

On Tuesday, a magistrate judge issued a sweeping "gag order" barring attorneys, law enforcement officers and others involved in the case from talking publicly about it.