Bryan Kohberger's Social Media Accounts Under the Microscope

Information on Idaho college student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's social media history and online searches is being sought by investigators.

New court documents include search warrant applications for Kohberger's digital footprint, according to ABC News. In particular, investigators want to see Kohberger's Reddit, Good, and TikTok accounts.

Investigators also want to examine additional phone records as well as the social media accounts of four University of Idaho students who were murdered in November.

Early in the morning of November 13, students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kermodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed to death at a house in Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Kohberger was subsequently arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30 and later charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. At his arraignment, Kohberger declined to offer a plea, so the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A lawyer who represented Kohberger following his arrest previously said he was "eager to be exonerated."

Investigators are also seeking to gain access to Kohberger's search and browsing history as well as Google Play purchases along with Google Pay transactions, court documents showed.

The documents, seen by the network, said there is "probable cause to believe" that the records could reveal more information about the November 2022 murders.

According to ABC News, the documents indicate prosecutors are trying to see if there was a possible connection between Kohberger and the Idaho murder victims.

ABC News said that in the affidavit for Kohberger's arrest, officials noted he had previously posted a Reddit survey that asked for participants to provide information to "understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."

A trial date has been set for October 2.

Robert Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retried chief detective in the New York Police Department told the network: "The case has only just begun once you make an arrest.

"You want to see what he was looking up. You want to know what he was saying, whether under his or under an assumed name on these platforms.

"They want to establish his state of mind, who he talks to, and what he talks about. There could be probative materials there."

