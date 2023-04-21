Video of Fox News Contributor Falling While Drinking Bud Light Resurfaces

A resurfaced video of a Fox News contributor falling out of his chair while taking a selfie with a Bud Light bottle has gone viral after the beer company's recent woes.

The beer brand has come under fire from conservatives, who have pushed to boycott Bud Light after it recently partnered with transgender influencer and activist, Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light sent the TikTok star a personalized can of beer with her face on it as a gift for reaching the 1 year milestone after starting her gender transition. However, the move angered many who vowed never to drink the beer again as transgender rights garner national attention. A survey by the Pew Research Center last year found that 38 percent of Americans believe society had gone too far in accepting transgender people, while 36 percent said it had not gone far enough.

In the resurfaced video from 2018, Raymond Arroyo appeared on Laura Ingraham's Fox News program where they had a six-pack of Bud Light bottles on the news desk. Arroyo and Ingraham were leaning in trying to get a selfie with the beer when Arroyo fell off his chair, with the host going back to reading from the teleprompter right after.

Raymond Arroyo and Laura Ingraham are seen at the Washington D.C. Conde Nast Traveler celebration on June 24, 2010, in Washington, D.C. Inset, rainbow bottles of Bud Light are seen on May 4, 2019, in New York City. A resurfaced video of Arroyo, a Fox News contributor, falling out of his chair while taking a selfie with a Bud Light has gone viral after the beer company's recent woes. Paul Morigi/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images North America

Arroyo and Ingraham had been cheering after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had received enough votes to be confirmed to the high court, who during his testimony spoke often about his love for beer. The pair had also been talking about the "suicide selfie movement"—where there had been more than 250 people who fell to their deaths while taking a picture of themselves, according to research by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

"OK, before I go," Arroyo said, pulling out the beer. "I thought just to bring it all together, Laura."

Ingraham instructed him as he tried to take the selfie: "Go to the edge," which Arroyo obliged and fell off the chair. However, the Fox News host later took to her Twitter to reveal it was a pre-planned joke.

"For all of you concerned viewers, @RaymondArroyo's fall during our Kavanaugh-Toast selfie was a JOKE...a pratfall after a long week. #Laughter #selfiecide," Ingraham tweeted at the time.

For all of you concerned viewers, @RaymondArroyo’s fall during our Kavanaugh-Toast selfie was a JOKE...a pratfall after a long week. #Laughter #selfiecide — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 6, 2018

A clip of that moment was shared to Twitter on Wednesday and has gone viral with more than 810,000 views as of Friday morning.

Twitter user @NotHoodlum captioned the post: "Let's check-in on the Bud Light downfall," presumably referring to the beer brand's recent controversies.

Let’s check-in on the Bud Light downfall. pic.twitter.com/zZIWNLKpiX — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) April 20, 2023

People in the replies were surprised by the live TV moment and asked if it was real or a prank. Others enjoyed the funny moment.

"Thank you for this, it's just what I needed," replied one Twitter user.

Another added: "Bleeding out on the floor to own the libs," while a third user wrote: "Legend has it he's still falling."

Newsweek emailed Fox News' communications desk via email for comment.