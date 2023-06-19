Culture

Anheuser-Busch Statement Slammed Amid Bud Light Boycott: 'No Apology'

By
Culture Bud Light Beer Transgender Dylan Mulvaney

Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, came under fire for its statement outlining plans to support frontline workers and wholesalers as conservatives continue to boycott the brand.

The beer brand earned the ire of conservatives when it collaborated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In April, Bud Light sent the TikTok star a commemorative series of beer cans with her face on it to mark the one year since she started her gender transition.

But conservatives did not like the partnership and called for a nationwide boycott which saw Anheuser-Busch's stock price take a massive hit for weeks on end, until the week ending Friday, June 16. The company had been trading at about $55.16, but in the past week, its shares rose to $58.86.

bud light can of beer
A fan holds up a can of Bud Light during a game between the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 6, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. Bud Light's parent company released a statement with a plan to support frontline workers wholesalers of Bud Light. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images North America

On the same Friday, Anheuser-Busch's CEO, Brendan Whitworth, issued a statement outlining "three important actions" to "move the company forward" after weeks of the boycott campaign. He told the beer's consumers that "we hear you."

Whitworth explained the company would first invest in protecting the jobs of its frontline employees and would also provide "financial assistance to our independent wholesalers to help them support their employees."

The company is also launching its summer advertising campaign next week which would be "reinforcing what you've always loved about our brand—that it's easy to drink and easy to enjoy."

"As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best—brewing great beer and earning our place in moments that matter to you. Here's to a future with more cheers," Whitworth concluded the statement.

Newsweek contacted Anheuser-Busch by email for comment.

Read more

Despite the update, many of Bud Light's critics slammed the statement, citing a lack of apology for collaborating with Mulvaney.

"The statement did not include any kind of apology for using transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: "Never buying any Bud products ever again.. No matter what they say... Anheuser-Busch pushes new Bud Light rescue—but hasn't offered Dylan Mulvaney apology."

And a third wrote: "'We hear you': Anheuser-Busch CEO recognizes Bud Light blowback BUT insists 'beer is for everyone.' AB CEO Brendan Wittworth still doesn't get it and NO apology."

The backlash against Bud Light is one of many boycott campaigns against major companies for supporting or collaborating with the LGBTQ+ community.

Chocolate maker Hershey's, broadcasters Fox News and Discovery+, and major retailer Target all faced criticism for working with LGBTQ+ people or acknowledging Pride Month.

