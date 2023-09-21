Bud Light Brewer Caves In to Pressure After Horse Backlash

Animal-rights activists are "cracking open a cold one" to celebrate an apparent win over Budweiser and Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch after successfully lobbying the brewer to stop using horses that have their tails removed.

Budweiser is famed for using its iconic stock of Clydesdale horses in advertising and events. However, the beer brand has faced criticism from PETA after a horse with an apparently docked tail featured in a patriotic advert. The video was released during the height of another controversy over the partnership of Bud Light, Budweiser's sister brand, with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

At the time, PETA—which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals—argued that the horse, like others owned by the brewery, had been cruelly amputated for cosmetic purposes.

An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Newsweek that the practice of docking the tails of its Clydesdale horses was discontinued earlier this year.

"The safety and well-being of our beloved Clydesdales is our top priority. Combined with our highly trained staff of professional caretakers, we partner with an equine medical expert to ensure our animals receive the highest level and quality of care," the Anheuser-Busch spokesperson added, saying that the American Humane organization had certified the company on Wednesday.

Budweiser Clydesdale horses are seen during Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2016 in Indio, California. The company told Newsweek that the practice of docking the tails of its equine animals was discontinued earlier this year. Matt Cowan/Getty Images

"PETA's staff are cracking open some cold ones today to celebrate that Budweiser is cutting out the cruelty by agreeing to stop painfully severing horses' tailbones," Kathy Guillermo, the animal-rights organization's senior vice president, said.

She added that the change came after PETA had staged protests and advertising campaigns. The organization launched a petition that had attracted over 121,000 signatures—more than double the 54,000 it had received in April.

PETA previously said that its undercover operatives had found Anheuser-Busch amputates the tailbones of its Clydesdale horses it keeps and uses for pulling traditional beer wagons in displays. The practice is banned in 10 states, including New York, and allowed only under the supervision of a vet in others.

Horses' tails are amputated through one of two methods: "docking," by which a tight band is placed around the tail, cutting off the blood supply; and "nicking," in which the blood supply or tendons are severed.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says that the practices are controversial; veterinary objections can be found mentioned in publications as far back as 1885. The American Association of Equine Practitioners is opposed to tail amputations unless medically necessary.

While the procedure is usually undertaken for cosmetic reasons or to prevent the tail from interfering with a harness—which could cause the driver to lose control of the animal—there are medical concerns about the pain it causes. The procedure can have serious or fatal complications due to infection, the AVMA says.

The association notes that many believe the practice should not be performed for cosmetic reasons, but adds that "there is a lack of reliable data indicating when (or whether) tail docking is beneficial to the horse" when it is not injured or has a defect.

The Budweiser ad that drew fresh attention to the issue was released in what many saw as a response to the Mulvaney controversy. Bud Light faced a boycott after sending a promotional can to the social-media influencer to celebrate her first year of transitioning into being a woman.

The beer brand was accused of alienating its traditional customer base, while some in the LGBTQ+ community—including Mulvaney—have since criticized the company for not defending the partnership.

In early August, the company appeared to admit the boycott had precipitated a double-digit decline in sales. In the latest industry figures, provided to Newsweek by Bump Williams Consulting, Bud Light's off-premises dollar sales were down 16.9 percent in the week ending September 9, compared to the same week in 2022, while sales volume was 20.9 percent lower.