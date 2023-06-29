Dylan Mulvaney Slams Bud Light's Response to Boycott

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist and influencer, criticized Bud Light on Thursday for its response to the ongoing boycott of the beer brand.

In a video posted to Instagram, Mulvaney spoke about her recent partnership with Bud Light that prompted widespread boycotts, mainly from conservatives. Bud Light sent Mulvaney a personalized can with her face on it to promote her transition to womanhood.

"I took a brand deal with a company I loved and I posted a sponsored video to my page and it must have been a slow news week because the way that this ad got blown up, you would have thought I was on a billboard or on a TV commercial, or something major. But no, it was just an Instagram video," Mulvaney said in the video.

Mulvaney went on to discuss how she has faced criticism and threats following her partnership and said, "I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did and for months now I've been scared to leave my house...for a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all."

Dylan Mulvaney attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023, in New York City. On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Mulvaney responded to the ongoing boycott of Bud Light and criticized the brand for not standing behind its partnerships. Dominik Bindl/Getty

In response to Mulvaney's comments, a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told Newsweek, "As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority.

"As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers," the statement added.

Shortly after Mulvaney posted her initial video in early April showcasing the customized Bud Light can, the beer brand faced a wave of criticism and calls for a boycott. Musician Kid Rock was seen shooting Bud Light cans with a gun while others called for fellow conservatives to drink other beers, in an attempt to hurt Bud Light sales.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, issued a statement two weeks later in response to criticism where CEO Brendan Whitworth said, "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Two weeks after that, in early May, Michel Doukeris, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev, also spoke about the controversy during a call with investors and said, "This was the result of one can. It was not made for production or sale to general public. It was one post, not a formal campaign or advertisement," appearing to downplay the partnership.

Earlier this month, Whitworth issued another statement focusing on how the company is working to assist frontline workers and other employees but did not mention any support towards the LGBTQ+ community or Mulvaney.

While appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, Whitworth was asked about the campaign and if it was a mistake. The CEO sidestepped the question and instead said, "There's a big social conversation taking place right now, and big brands are right in the middle of it and it's not just our industry or Bud Light."

None of that did much to appease either group, who then critiqued the company for the Heart of American commercial and their TGIF campaign since the onslaught of the backlash began.

"Not you causing utter chaos with this trash statement and pissing EVERYONE off," one user tweeted after Bud Light released their initial statement that didn't apologize to Mulvaney or the conservatives offended by the so-called partnership. "Anyway, trans people matter and are valid...and drink beer like anyone else...and deserve to be represented in media. There. That's what you should've said. You're welcome."