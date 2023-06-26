Bud Light Giving Away Beer for Free to Try to Save July 4 Sales

Bud Light announced a new rebate that makes its beers cheaper—and sometimes free—ahead of the upcoming July 4 holiday, as the beer brand still faces declining sales amid boycotts.

On its website, Bud Light debuted a $15 rebate for purchases of a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55. Per the rebate's terms and services, the discount amount will be added to be equal to the purchase price of one 15-pack of the beers mentioned above, up to $15. For eligibility, purchases must be made between June 15 and July 8, the announcement said.

The announcement comes as Bud Light continues to face criticism and boycotts after partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer and activist, in April. Mulvaney posted a video that revealed the company had sent her a commemorative beer can with her face on it to commemorate her transition. The video prompted a wave of backlash against the company, mainly by conservative voices, who opposed the partnership.

The rebate announced for the July 4 holiday makes Bud Light beer free in some areas, as Target's website shows a 15-pack of the beer currently selling for around $12.99. The rebate will be paid out to consumers via a pre-paid digital card, the announcement said.

Stock photo of burgers and beers to celebrate the 4th of July. Bud Light has announced a new rebate that makes its beer free in some places for consumers as the company continues to suffer from boycotts. iStock / Getty Images

As Bud Light boycotts continue, the beer's sales have also seen an impact. Earlier this month, Newsweek obtained Nielsen IQ Bud Light sales data from Bump Williams Consulting, which showed a decline of 30.2 percent in the beer's sales for the week ending on June 10, when compared to the same week a year earlier.

In May, Bud Light announced a similar promotion to give away free beer for the Memorial Day holiday. The company issues a $15 rebate for the same purchases, a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55, making the beer free for some consumers, depending on the purchase price.

As Bud Light continues to face criticism and declining sales, the company also announced this month a new plan to assist employees impacted by the controversy.

"We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer, and this has impacted our consumers, our business partners, and our employees," Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said on June 15.

Whitworth said that Bud Light was continuing to invest more money to assist frontline workers as well as telling customers that the beer is "easy to drink and easy to enjoy."

