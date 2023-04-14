Video of Man 'Discreetly' Drinking Bud Light Goes Viral Amid Controversy

A TikTok user has come up with a creative way to enjoy Bud Light without anyone knowing amid calls for people to boycott the beer brand.

Some online have said they will boycott Bud Light after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star.

The company sent Mulvaney a personalized can of beer with her face on it to mark the one-year anniversary of her gender transition. She shared an image of the gift to Instagram, leading many, including musician Kid Rock, to denounce the brand and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

Bottles of Bud Light Hotel on February 2, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. One TikToker has come up with a way to discreetly drink Bud Light. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images North America

But now one TikToker, Robb Marroco, has invented a laborious but discreet way to continue drinking Bud Light for those who think they should be boycotting it.

Marroco started his viral video telling his followers, "you wanna know how to drink six beers in one shot?" as he carried a six-pack of the beer over to the stove.

He then poured the beers into a large saucepan where he boiled the liquid until it reduced to a sticky paste which then hardened into a dark rock-like substance.

The TikToker put those rocks into a coffee bean grinder, and then use the grounds to make one shot of coffee, which he dubbed the "Budlightspresso."

Marroco's followers appreciated his efforts, but many pointed out boiling the beer would have made the alcohol evaporate.

"I'm not a scientist but wouldn't cooking the beer down that much burn off most of not all the alc?" commented one person.

Another added: "alcohol evaporates at 170⁰F so once it's boiling there's no alcohol in it anymore."

And a third wrote: "I was expecting this to be another bash on budlight. I did not see this coming."

Despite the backlash to partnering with Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch continues to support Bud Light's decision.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

Newsweek found that half of America's bestselling beers have partnered with LGBTQ+ groups or advocates for various campaigns over the years.

The Bud Light row comes at time of debate about the inclusion of transgender women in women's issues and spaces. LGBTQ+ activists and allies say transgender women should be treated the same as other women, while those who have been critical of gender ideology say they should be excluded from women's spaces.

Transgender issues are also under intense legal scrutiny, with more than 385 anti-trans bills introduced in the U.S. in 2023 alone. Lawmakers in some states are calling for the repeal of transgender rights, including access to healthcare and access to public restrooms.

"Lies about trans people are being used by Christian nationalist organizations and politicians to validate legislation targeting the trans community... anti-trans rhetoric and disinformation are centered around the myth that transgender identities are not real," wrote Imara Jones and Margaret Huang for Newsweek.