Dylan Mulvaney 'Said It Best' on Bud Light: Anheuser-Busch Ex-Executive

A former executive at Anheuser-Busch, the company that owns Bud Light, has dismissed the company's response to Dylan Mulvaney's criticism that it did not support the transgender influencer during the boycott of the beer brand.

Anson Frericks, the former president of Anheuser Busch Sales & Distribution Company, called for the resignation of the current U.S. CEO Brendan Whitworth over his handling of the boycott.

Mulvaney has been at the center of a boycott against the beer brand after she showcased a customized Bud Light can that was sent to her by the company in April.

Speaking to Fox Business' Ashley Webster on July 3, Frericks said Mulvaney was right in her statement condemning the company. He said that "Bud Light is trying to be everything to everyone and now they are being nothing to anyone."

Dylan Mulvaney on June 14, 2023, in New York City. A former president of Anheuser Busch Sales & Distribution Company called for the resignation of the current U.S. CEO over his handling of the Bud Light boycott. Getty

In an Instagram video shared on the social media platform last week Thursday, Mulvaney addressed the boycott and the company's response.

"I took a brand deal with a company I loved and I posted a sponsored video to my page and it must have been a slow news week because the way that this ad got blown up, you would have thought I was on a billboard or on a TV commercial, or something major. But no, it was just an Instagram video," Mulvaney said.

"I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me [after the boycott] but they never did and for months now, I've been scared to leave my house... For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all."

Frericks agreed with Mulvaney's statement and said during the boycott, Whitworth should have simply come out and said the partnership was a mistake rather than offer up "indecisive answers" to the criticisms.

"I think the real sad response is the one that Anheuser-Busch has failed to give to Dylan Mulvaney," Frericks said.

"They originally were the ones that developed this partnership with her, reached out to her and said we want to do a partnership, we are going to send you cans and then all of a sudden they were not able to come and support Dylan Mulvaney after the fact.

"I think Dylan said it best, if you are going to come out and do a campaign with somebody, you have to support them otherwise don't do it at all.

"So basically Dylan said don't do this campaign, say this was a mistake because if you can't support me, if you can't come out and say this was in the best interest of the company, then you just shouldn't have done it.

"The CEO of Anheuser-Busch should have done this weeks ago which is to just cut ties, say this was a mistake and was not in the interest of the brand or shareholders, we are going to move on and focus on campaigns that aren't this."

He said the company was alienating its loyal customer base that doesn't want politics infused with its products while also alienating the other side who do want them to come out and support Mulvaney.

He said the company's handling of the boycott has resulted in nobody being happy with Bud Light.

In response to Mulvaney's statement, a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch previously told Newsweek: "As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.

"The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers."

Newsweek has contacted Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.