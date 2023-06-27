Bud Light Mocked for Own Tweet: 'It's Going Great'

Embattled beer brand Bud Light on Tuesday faced new conservative ridicule after tweeting a meme captioned, "It's going great."

Bud Light has been subject to conservative boycotts over its support for the LGBTQ+ community. The backlash began after it provided a commemorative beer can to influencer Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her gender transition at the beginning of April. Bud Light's sales have dropped in recent months amid the boycott, which is one of several led by conservatives accusing companies of "going woke."

Bud Light faced more conservative mockery after tweeting a meme on Tuesday. The meme features a GIF of a beer keg, captioned "the one task I need to complete today," exploding in a man's face, captioned "me."

"It's going great," the brand's Twitter account quipped.

A tall can of Bud Light is shown at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 31, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Several Twitter users quickly joked about the irony of the post, given the brand's declining sales. Recent tracking figures provided to Newsweek found that the number of Bud Light units sold in the week ending June 10 was 30.3 percent lower than that same week in 2022.

The decline comes as conservatives boycott the brand, arguing that its embrace of transgender influencers is alienating to their values. Many in the LGBTQ+ community have also taken issue with the brand, displeased by Bud Light distancing itself from Mulvaney amid the controversy.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson responded to the post, writing, "Yeah we know. Ratio time."

Yeah we know.



Ratio time. https://t.co/9CXZcOEWZW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 27, 2023

Financial author James DePorre wrote that Bud Light appears to be marketing to "dumb white guys" based on the tweet.

"Good luck," he wrote.

Financial author James DePorre wrote that Bud Light appears to be marketing to "dumb white guys" based on the tweet. "Good luck," he wrote.

"If your task was to get people to buy your beer again, then yeah. This pretty much sums up how that's going," tweeted the Chicks On The Right podcast.

"If your task was to get people to buy your beer again, then yeah. This pretty much sums up how that's going," tweeted the Chicks On The Right podcast.

"This is an accurate depiction of Bud Light since April," the conservative Twitter account @red4wallace tweeted.

The social media brouhaha is the company's latest roadblock to staging a comeback. Bud Light has announced a number of measures aimed at selling more beer. The company last week unveiled a new marketing effort that includes giving away $10,000 per week.

Ahead of the July Fourth holiday, Bud Light will also be releasing a $15 rebate for purchases of a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a June 15 statement that the company will take several actions to protect the jobs of frontline employees and provide financial assistance to independent wholesalers amid the controversy.

"We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer, and this has impacted our consumers, our business partners, and our employees," he said.