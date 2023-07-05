Culture

Bud Light Spotted at Kid Rock's Bar, Despite Claims He No Longer Sold It

By
Culture Kid Rock Bud Light Nashville Social media

Despite his vocal opposition to Bud Light, Kid Rock's Tennessee bar is still selling the beer, according to a Newsweek source.

Kid Rock was one of the first to publicly dismiss Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev, filming a video of himself shooting crates of the drink with an assault rifle after the brand sent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a personalized beer can.

This reaction made it surprising to some when it was claimed in June that the Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse was still selling Bud Light. another social media user seemed to dismiss this with a viral video, saying it wasn't sold there, but a source has come forward to Newsweek, showing pictures of Bud Light being sold and drunk at Kid Rock's establishment.

Picture of Bud Light at Kid Rockbar
An image sent exclusively to Newsweek shows Bud Light still being sold at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse at the CMA Fest in June 2023. Newsweek

As Newsweek understands, between June 9 and June 12 during the Country Music Association Festival (CMA Fest), Bud Light was being sold and drunk by patrons at Kid Rock's Nashville bar.

Newsweek has contacted Kid Rock and Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse via email and social media for comment. We are still waiting on a reply to the claims.

At an outdoor venue, an ad for Kid Rock's Honky Tonk on a cooler box with an assortment of beers sat on top, including Bud Light. Twitter user @GeorgeDShearer shared his own proof on June 11 when shared similar pictures, including a Bud Light on a bar, and a picture of the menu, which still showed Bud Light as an option.

"I mentioned it to the waitress. She said they actually stopped selling it for a week right after [Kid Rock's video], then started selling it again," the customer at Kid Rock's bar told Newsweek.

"No one talked about it, and I didn't hear anyone giving the Bud Light drinkers any grief at all. Actually, no one really seemed to care about it," he said.

While the customer's account of Kid Rock's bar selling Bud Light was from earlier in June during the CMA Fest, another social media user has suggested the beer was being sold there in early July too.

Kid Rock and picture of Bud Light
Kid Rock performing onstage at a rally for Donald Trump in Michigan in September 2020, alongside a picture of Bud Light being sold at his bar in Nashville Tennessee. A source told Newsweek that Bud Light continues to be sold there despite the singer's opposition to the brand and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Scott Legato/Getty Images / Newsweek

"Tempted to ask for a Bud Light at the Kid Rock Bar," @klechner11 wrote on July 2. He followed this up with a picture of a man and an open cold bottle of Bud Light in front of him, "KENNY DID IT!!"

"I was in Nashville last week and visited Kid Rock bar. I saw people drinking Bud Light beer at the bar," the Twitter user @JohnNegron769 wrote on Tuesday July 4. "What was all this stuff that he would not sell Bud Light in his establishment."

A few days prior, another Twitter user @DonaldCapak said, "We're visiting Nashville and "YES" you can buy Bud Light at @KidRock bar. Unreal!" He included a picture outside the bar to prove he was there.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC