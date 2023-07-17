Bud Light Suffers Another Loss as July 4 Sales Drop

As the boycott against Bud Light continues, new data shows the beer brand suffering yet another loss with a decline in sales over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

On Monday, The Daily Caller obtained new Nielsen IQ sales data from Bump Williams Consulting, which shows Bud Light sales declining by 23.6 percent for the week ending on July 8, when compared to the same period a year earlier. Over a four-week period ending on July 8, the data showed a decline in Bud Light sales by 27.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022, the data showed.

The new data showing a decline in sales during the holiday weekend for Bud Light comes as conservatives continue to boycott the beer brand for its previous partnership with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney. In April, Mulvaney posted a video to social media to showcase a customized beer can she received from Bud Light in honor of her 1-year anniversary from when she transitioned into a woman. The video sparked a wave of criticism, with many calling for Bud Light to be boycotted for its partnership as many conservatives disagreed with it.

The row over transgender brand ambassadors is symbolic of a wider debate about the inclusion of transgender women in female issues and spaces. Some say transgender women should be treated the same as other women, while others say they are different and that hard-won women's rights must be protected.

A grocery store's cold beer selection is seen in Las Vegas on March 25, 2013. As the boycott against Bud Light continues, new data shows the beer brand suffering yet another loss with a decline in sales over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. iStock / Getty Images

Since the boycott began, there has been numerous reports of a decline in sales while Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have continued to offer new promotions to consumers in an effort to boost its sales.

Newsweek reached out to Anheuser-Busch via email on Monday for comment.

For the week ending on July 1, Newsweek obtained Nielsen IQ sales data from Bump Williams Consulting showing a 28 percent decline in sales for the week, compared to the same period in 2022. A week earlier, Bud Light saw a decline of 27.9 percent in its sales revenue, when compared to the week ending on June 24, 2022.

Last week, a former Anheuser-Busch executive told Newsweek that he was not "surprised" by the decline in sales.

"Bud Light now just becomes the whole topic of the party and just becomes a political statement if you have Bud Light that a lot of people just don't want to engage with when you're just trying to have nice time out," Anson Frericks, the former president of operations for Anheuser-Busch, said.

Frericks added that Bud Light could continue to see its sales decline over the next few months.

"Unfortunately, I think it's going to be a long way to go to get back the market share they lost and a lot of headwind in front of them," he said. "I project that sales are not going to improve and potentially could get worse."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told Newsweek last Thursday that year-to-date, Bud Light remains "the #1 brand in the industry (Dollars & volume) at 8.7 share."