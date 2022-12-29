Bulldog Being Rolled Down Snowy Hill by Husky Sparks Delight: 'Mesmerizing'

A pair of dog pals have gone viral after bracing the freezing cold weather to star in a video that's been melting hearts among pet fans online.

There are few things in life more heartwarming for dog lovers than the sight of two pooches enjoying each other's company.

While it's common enough for dogs of a similar breed to happily play together, it's more unique and special when two very different types of canines strike up a bond.

That's exactly what the video posted to TikTok by user goose_the_bully showcases—the magical relationship between a bulldog called Goose and his Husky friend.

In the 5-second clip, viewers are given a glimpse of the playful rapport between the two dogs. Watch it here.

Stood up on a snowy hillside, the video captures the Husky tipping his bulldog pal over with his snout. A career in the movies clearly beckons the bulldog, who turns on the amateur dramatics to roll down the hill at the merest touch of the Husky's snout.

Evidently enjoying his best friend's over-the-top reaction, the Husky continues rolling him over again and again with the pair enjoying playtime together in the snow.

It's often said that dogs are a man's best friend but the feeling may not necessarily be mutual.

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Neuroscience by researchers from the Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary found dogs prefer to gaze at members of their own species rather than at any human.

Using fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging), researchers examined the brain activity of 20 dogs and 30 humans when watching four different 2-second videos. These included one of a human face, one of the back of a human's head, one of a dog's face, and one of the back of a dog's head.

The study found that the dogs' brains showed more activity when they were watching other dogs' faces and the backs of their heads.

Of course, not every dog gets along, but it would appear our four-legged friends are more inclined to pay attention to fellow canines than they are to any human companion.

Goose certainly appears smitten in the video, happy to be rolled down the hill by his Husky friend despite being further exposed to the elements in the process.

An avalanche of comments praising the pair's snowy antics suggests users were definitely smitten by them.

"The Husky found a new ball," user ThiliKodi commented. "I'm watching this going 'wheee' in my head!" Cathon Bonbon added. User Travelinmomma1 branded it "Bulldog bowling" while user Sierra5104 compared it to a "tutorial on how to build the perfect snowmen."

Another user, Bark, described the video as "mesmerizing" with jufandrea writing: "These two make my day."

