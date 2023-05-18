Caitlyn Jenner Backs Marjorie Taylor Greene Filing To Impeach Mayorkas

Caitlyn Jenner has expressed her support for Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introducing articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Republican Greene accused Democrat Mayorkas in the articles of "high crimes and misdemeanors" relating to the U.S.-Mexico border. She also accused Mayorkas of the "willful admittance" into the U.S. of illegal migrants, terrorists, drug and human traffickers, and the drug fentanyl.

It comes one month after Greene's comments calling Mayorkas a "liar" were stricken from the record in committee. She made the remark during a hearing of the House of Representatives' Homeland Security Committee and she was prevented from speaking any further after the comment was "taken down" in a ruling by the chair, Republican Representative Mark Green.

The hearing came amid the ongoing concerns about drug trafficking across the southern border and divisions among Republicans about efforts to impeach Mayorkas now that the GOP has a narrow majority in the House. Greene appeared dismayed that a member of her own party had agreed to block her from speaking.

Caitlyn Jenner is pictured left on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)is pictured right on August 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Jenner has backed Greene for introducing articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Toni Anne Barson/WireImage;/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the articles, Greene accused Mayorkas of being "complicit" in the ending of Title 42, which was enacted by former President Donald Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health measure allowed U.S. border officials to expel migrants without a formal asylum process in an effort to stop the potential spread of the virus. When President Joe Biden signed a resolution declaring May 11 as the end of the health emergency in the U.S., Title 42 expired that evening.

Critics of the president's decision feared it would lead to chaos in already overwhelmed border communities, prompting some Southern states to announce their own plans ahead of the policy's end date. Title 42 was used to send back about 2.5 million migrants between March 2020 and November 2022, per CNN.

With the U.S.-Mexico border being an ongoing point of contention, Greene on Wednesday took to Twitter, where she shared a link to an article on the filing of her impeachment articles against Mayorkas.

"Our Southern border is being invaded, overrun & ignored," she tweeted. "1000s of illegal aliens, tons of drugs & even terrorists cross our border every day. Secretary Mayorkas is responsible. Today, I'm introducing articles of impeachment to remove him from office."

The post was met with a wave of messages from Twitter users who agreed with the move, while a number of detractors criticized Greene.

Jenner, who ran in a 2021 race to replace California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, but gained just 1 percent of the vote, counted herself among the supporters.

Responding to fellow Republican Greene's post, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Fox News contributor simply tweeted: "Fantastic!"

Fantastic! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 17, 2023

Both Greene and Jenner are vocal supporters of Trump, who is currently vying for a second term in the White House.

Back in January, Greene called for the impeachment of Biden and Mayorkas over their handling of the migrant issue at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Joe Biden has failed the American People and Border Patrol Agents," Greene said in a Truth Social post. "The border is the most dangerous crisis in America and fentanyl is killing Americans everyday. Impeach Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas!"

During April's hearing of the House of Representatives' Homeland Security Committee, Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th district, questioned Mayorkas about the flow of fentanyl across the border when she accused him of lying.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is pictured at the White House on May 11, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Mayorkas has been under fire from the GOP over the U.S.-Mexico border. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Greene's accusation led to an intervention by Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, who called for the remarks to be "taken down."

Chairman Green agreed to strike the comment from the record and after a back-and-forth with other members, the congresswoman was prevented from making further comments based upon the rules of the committee.

"Republicans will never defeat the Democrats, we'll never impeach Mayorkas, we'll never impeach Biden, and we'll never implement our conservative agenda if we can't even call a liar a liar," Greene later tweeted, as she shared a video of her question to Mayorkas.

"Republicans should not let Democrats strike down our words and do their bidding for them," she added.

Newsweek has contacted the Department of Homeland of Security via email for comment.