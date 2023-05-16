Caitlyn Jenner Slams Claim MAGA Mocks Her

Caitlyn Jenner has hit back at an accusation that her fellow Donald Trump supporters are mocking her behind her back.

Former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Jenner, 73, stands among Republicans who have continued to support the former president amid his legal issues. Trump's supporters often identify with MAGA, the acronym for his 2016 presidential campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Jenner, who ran an ill-fated race to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom, scraping just 1 percent of the total vote in the 2021 election, has remained a committed Republican, despite the growing wave of anti-transgender sentiment.

A 1976 Olympic gold medalist who transitioned to female in 2015, Jenner has been an outspoken critic of transgender women participating in sports against other women. Her stance aligns with the views of several conservative commentators.

Caitlyn Jenner speaking at the 4th Annual Women's March L.A.: Women Rising at Pershing Square on January 18, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Jenner has responded to a claim that MAGA Republicans are mocking her. Sarah Morris/Getty Images

The Fox News contributor stepped her efforts up a notch in April by announcing the launch of an initiative called Fairness First. The political action committee that describes itself as "a big tent movement, non-partisan in nature, with the intention of protecting women and girls in sport—especially in light of recent events with radical gender ideology."

On Monday, Jenner took to Twitter to share a link to Fairness First's website, along with a screenshot of British influencer Oli London, who is a spokesperson for the initiative and previously identified as transracial, gender neutral and transgender.

"We are a movement, non-partisan in nature, with the intention of empowering parental rights especially in light of radical gender ideology infiltrating our children in school—especially in sports and the classroom," read a statement on the post.

"We value protecting young children, and the parental rights associated with having your young child go through the indoctrinating instruction in school and unfair advantages of biological boys competing against girls in sports," the statement concluded.

"Are you on our mailing list?" Jenner captioned the post, prompting a Twitter user to write in response that "MAGA laughs behind your back at you."

"I see this type of message a lot," Jenner shot back in a quote tweet. "I really don't care who laughs behind my back (or to my face). BUT I think people across the political spectrum respect me for standing up and speaking out for fairness in sports. AND [I'M] UNAPOLOGETICALLY MAGA."

I see this type of message a lot. I really don’t care who laughs behind my back (or to my face). BUT I think people across the political spectrum respect me for standing up and speaking out for fairness in sports. AND IM UNAPOLOGETICALLY MAGA https://t.co/N7dl5XEreK — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 15, 2023

While Jenner now supports Trump and backed the real estate mogul during his 2016 presidential campaign, she spoke out against him in an op-ed published by The Washington Post in 2018.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," she wrote at the time.

"The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community," Jenner continued. "He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity. He has made trans people into political pawns as he whips up animus against us in an attempt to energize the most right-wing segment of his party, claiming his anti-transgender policies are meant to 'protect the country.' This is politics at its worst. It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me."

Jenner called her efforts to work with the Trump administration "a mistake" and criticized the then-president for his pursuits against LGBTQ rights, including his ban on trans soldiers and his reversal of former President Barack Obama's protections for trans schoolchildren.

"It's clear these policies have come directly from Trump, and they have been sanctioned, passively or actively, by the Republicans by whose continued support he governs. My hope in him—in them—was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community," Jenner wrote. "I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward."

Caitlyn Jenner (L) and former President Donald Trump (R) are pictured at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. While Jenner is a vocal Trump supporter, she spoke out against him in an op-ed published in 2018. Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images

She has since said that she will support Trump on his 2024 presidential run.

Jenner, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017, last year claimed that she and her staff had been inundated with death threats and hate mail from the "so called 'inclusive' LGBT community" in reaction to her views.

Following her defeat in the California gubernatorial race, Jenner called for the Republican party to put forward "better" candidates and become more diverse to attract potential voters.

In an interview with U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain in November 2021, Jenner said that she was "not out of the political game," as she worked to boost the GOP's appeal among a wider demographic.

"I am actually working with the Republican party right now to be more inclusive," she said in the remote interview from her home in Malibu, California. "We need to be what I would call the big tent party. We need more diversity in our party, we need more ideas and we need to put forward better candidates."

Jenner said that she felt she was "right for California" as a governor because she ran as a "moderate republican."

"I'm on the Republican side because I have conservative economic values. They work," she explained. "Every time you have less taxes, less regulations, a pro-business environment, the economy grows. But on the other side, when it comes to social issues, I was much more progressive. But you can't have one without the other. You can't have progressive programs if you don't have a vibrant economy."