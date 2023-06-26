Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Fox News—'I Could Be Fired for Saying This'

Caitlyn Jenner admitted her job was on the line for speaking out against Fox News after the channel chose not to cover a speech by Donald Trump live.

The TV star spoke out on Twitter late on Sunday after noticing that the news network had chosen not to provide live coverage of Trump's speech at an event in Michigan.

Jenner voiced her disapproval of Fox News by suggesting it was letting people down, in a tweet sent out to her 3.3 million followers.

"I could be fired for saying this (I am only a contributor, not employee). I joined to battle radical gender ideology for minors and [especially] in sports [because] I speak with more credibility on it than anyone.. but I truly believe @FoxNews should be covering Trumps speech live," Jenner wrote.

From the left, Caitlyn Jenner is pictured in Beverly Hills, California, in 2020 and former president Donald Trump pictured in Texas in 2022. Jenner slammed Fox News for failing to cover Trump's speech in Michigan on Sunday live. Frazer Harrison / Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Jenner's reference to being an authority on gender ideology in sports comes from the fact she won an Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976 before transitioning to become a woman in April 2015.

Among the thousands of replies Jenner got for speaking out against Fox News, there was a mix of support and opposition.

"If they fire you for saying that, Caitlyn, then they weren't worth working for in the first place," Mila Joy, a self-professed MAGA supporter replied to Jenner.

"Was a great speech and proud of you for speaking out," another tweet said.

Twitter user Deborah Woods said she'd switched channels to watch Trump's speech on Newsmax.

"It's quite obvious to me and many others that [Fox News'] viewers are not their biggest consideration," she wrote.

Other commenters suggested they were moving away from Fox News too, for similar reasons.

While some applauded Jenner's efforts to get Trump on-air screen time, others slammed her, making transphobic comments. Some pointed out that Trump has had enough air-time.

"Why? We have all heard his empty promises many times before," Kyle Raccio replied on Twitter to Jenner's comment.

"If Fox features every campaign speech by every candidate well before even we have 2 people left that's all they'd have; speeches," wrote the user @grumpyolman21.

He continued: "To just televise Trump's speeches reeks of favoritism. Fox got trump elected in '16. They should not do so again. We HAVE other choices."

Trump railed against a mounting list of "villains" while accepting the "Man of the Decade" award at the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day dinner in the Detroit suburb of Novi on Sunday.

In his speech Trump took aim at the electric vehicle industry, his presidential rivals and "radical left lunatics."

It was Trump's first time back in the battleground-state of Michigan since he launched his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump won there in 2016 but he narrowly lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, one of three states that flipped from Republican to Democrat that helped secure Joe Biden's victory.