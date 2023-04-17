U.S.

Donald Trump's Team Rages Over Poll Showing Him Floundering in Swing States

By
U.S. Donald Trump Polls 2024 Election Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump's campaign team has dismissed the finding of a poll that suggests Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be the preferred 2024 Republican candidate against Joe Biden in key swing states.

A survey from GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies shows that DeSantis, who has not confirmed he is running for president but is expected to do so soon, would beat Biden in Arizona and Pennsylvania in a hypothetical 2024 face-off by 48 to 42 percent and 45 percent to 42 percent respectively.

The poll of 500 registered voters in Arizona and Pennsylvania also showed that Trump would lose to Biden in the key states if they faced off again in 2024 by 42 to 46 percent in the Grand Canyon State and by a narrow 44 to 45 percent margin in the Keystone state.

Biden managed to flip both Pennsylvania and Arizona during his 2020 Election victory after Trump won both states in 2016.

trump war room poll
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club, April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's campaign team has dismissed the finding of a poll that suggests Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be the preferred 2024 Republican candidate against Joe Biden in key swing states. Getty Images/Alex Wong

In response, the Trump War Room Twitter account, the profile for the former president's 2024 campaign, suggested that the poll results are not reliable while attacking the company behind it.

"Public Opinion Strategies (POS) tried desperately for days to try to pitch this fake poll to other outlets. But they refused to disclose their ties to other 2024 candidates and would not release their cross tabs (data)," the Trump War Room account tweeted. "Truly a POS poll."

DeSantis has long been thought to be the biggest challenger to Trump in the GOP 2024 presidential primary.

Despite his legal difficulties, including being the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime over falsifying business records, which he has pleaded not guilty to, Trump is still the favorite to clinch the 2024 Republican nomination.

According to FiveThirtyEight's data of national polling averages, Trump is currently beating DeSantis by 49.3 percent to 26.2 percent. The first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary caucus in Iowa will be held in February 2024.

Read more

The results of the Public Opinion Strategies poll found 58 percent of voters have an unfavorable view of Trump, while 40 percent have a favorable view. In Pennsylvania, 56 percent of voters have an unfavorable view of Trump, compared to 40 percent who hold a favorable opinion.

In both states, a majority of voters—56 percent in Pennsylvania and 55 percent in Arizona—said they aren't likely to vote for Trump in the 2024 Election.

In comparison, 45 percent of voters in Pennsylvania and 44 percent in Arizona said they aren't likely to vote for DeSantis should he be the Republican candidate in 2024.

Newsweek has contacted Public Opinion Strategies for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC