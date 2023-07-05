Caitlyn Jenner Mocked for Rewriting Popular Song With MAGA Lyrics

Caitlyn Jenner's attempt at rewriting a classic song with MAGA (Make America Great Again) references fell flat with social media users who have mocked the reality TV star.

Jenner, an outspoken Donald Trump and MAGA supporter, was reacting to news that Trump is leading the polls for the 2024 National Republican Primary.

Celebrating the news, Jenner wrote a brief jingle on Twitter, complete with musical note emojis.

"He's making a list [...] Checking it twice. [...] gonna find out who's naughty and nice [...] MAGA is coming to town [...]" she wrote late on Monday.

"This is embarrassing, even for you," wrote @HappyFloridian2 in response.

"Get some help, I think your mind is slipping," said @beach_girl58.

Another commenter slammed Jenner by saying "you're trying so hard to stay relevant."

The poll that Jenner was reacting to was published by research institute Echelon Insights, who had Trump 33 points ahead of his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Following Trump (49%) and DeSantis (16%) are Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley.

Jenner, a transgender woman, spoke out against DeSantis at the end of Pride Month over his campaign's creation of an LGBTQ+ video which showed Trump's previous policies on the trans community.

Caitlyn Jenner speaks in Los Angeles on January 18, 2020. She's been slammed online for her reworking of a classic song to include MAGA-themed lyrics. Chelsea Guglielmino/gett

While some of the replies to Jenner's tweet involved transphobic references and deadnaming, much of the criticism she received was related to her politics.

"Caitlyn is using Trump to stay relevant just like the rest of Maga," said @Floridagirl0850.

"Your non-stop MAGA propaganda is so gross. You realize MAGA hate trans people, right?" replied @krissienotkrizzy. "You love the tax breaks that much that you have to embrace the hate they spew? Shame on you."

Another user, @KathleenT135 included screenshots from a Facebook conversation of people discussing Jenner. Many were making derogatory comments about trans people.

"Here's some comments about you from MAGA and yet you still choose to be on the same side of politics as these people," the Twitter user wrote.

DeSantis is seen as Trump's biggest competitor in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, but as the Echelon Insights poll suggests, the momentum still seems to be in Trump's favor. As well as listing all of the nominees, the head to head rating for Trump and DeSantis has Trump 28 points ahead.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Twitter on Sunday that "all indicators are pointing to a big victory in 2024," referring to the nomination and presidential races.

"President Trump is destroying all of his primary opponents AND consistently beating Biden in general polling," she wrote, predicting a "red wave" in 2024.