Caitlyn Jenner Rips 'Desperate' Ron DeSantis—'Hit a New Low'

By
Culture Caitlyn Jenner Ron DeSantis Pride Month Social media

Caitlyn Jenner has called Ron DeSantis "desperate" after his team's latest Pride-themed attack on Donald Trump.

On Friday, DeSantis' team shared video on Twitter that wrapped up Pride Month, and showed multiple examples of Trump talking about the LGBTQ+ community. Retweeting the video from the account DeSantis War Room, Jenner said the Florida governor had "hit a new low."

Olympic-icon-turned-reality-TV-star Jenner frequently discusses political and trans-related issues on her social media account. In 2015 Jenner announced that she was transgender.

Ron DeSantis and Caitlyn Jenner
Ron DeSantis speaking to Iowa voters on March 10, 2023, and Caitlyn Jenner (R) at a Hollywood fundraiser on April 03, 2022. Jenner slammed DeSantis' campaign group after they shared a video slamming Donald Trump's LGBTQ+ track record. Scott Olson / Araya Doheny/Getty Images

As Pride month came to an end, DeSantis' team shared a meme-heavy video showing Trump campaigning for the LGBTQ+ vote, followed by DeSantis' stricter policies on the LGBTQ+ community.

"DeSantis has hit a new low," Jenner wrote on Saturday, retweeting the DeSantis video. "But he's so desperate he'll do anything to get ahead - that's been the theme of his campaign. You can't win a general, let alone 2028 by going after people that are integral parts of the conservative movement!" Jenner included the hashtag #MAGA at the end of her tweet.

In the section of the video where DeSantis' actions relating to trans people are mentioned, a number of media headlines appear onscreen. "The most extreme slate of anti-trans laws in modern history" and a "draconian anti-trans bathroom bill" are some of the headlines that appear.

Jenner stood her ground when confronted with a clip from another Twitter user. The video showed an overweight man in white underwear at Minneapolis Pride, twerking on the street in front of various children and adults. "Ah yes.. how dare we criticize this," wrote @Noyv2021.

"I criticize this daily," Jenner bit back. "Daily I speak out on the radical rainbow mafia! Attempting to vilify Trump because of my support of him, and his protection of LGBT Americans, and uniting the country and party, is not going to end up as a winning strategy."

The DeSantis War Room account is classed as being part of Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign. DeSantis is planning on running against Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Jenner wasn't the only one to slam the video and its message. Republican LGBTQ+ group Log Cabin Republicans shared its anger with DeSantis' campaign, calling the video "divisive and desperate."

"Republicans and other commonsense conservatives know Ron DeSantis has alienated swing-state and younger voters," they said on Twitter, adding, "extreme rhetoric goes has just ventured into homophobic territory."

DeSantis' policy regarding the LGBTQ+ community has come under scrutiny since he backed the Parental Rights in Education Act, aka the "Don't Say Gay bill." This legislature caused a huge rift between the Florida governor and Disney, leading to a war of words with CEO Bob Igor.

Newsweek has reached out to DeSantis' representatives for further comment via email. We will update this page if we hear back.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC