Disney Suffers Fresh Blow Amid LGBTQ+ Controversy

Disney viewers appear skeptical of some moves to include more LGBTQ+ representation in its movies, according to exclusive polling conducted on behalf of Newsweek.

Global strategic consulting firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that more people seem to "disapprove" of transgender characters being represented in Disney films than those who "approve."

It comes at a time when Disney is receiving backlash from some sectors for allegedly "going woke." The company has also been involved in a feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the much discussed "don't say gay bill."

Disney received some praise recently after the new animated Pixar movie Elementals featured its first nonbinary character. The reaction wasn't all positive, though, as some social media users mocked the concept and the voice actor Kai Ava Hauser. The film disappointed at the box office.

A man wears Mickey Mouse glasses and ears during the Gay Days festivities in Orlando, Florida, on June 3, 2023. A new poll has revealed Disney viewers' opinions of seeing LGBTQ+ representation in movies. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Redfield & Wilton Strategies surveyed 1,500 people and asked for their opinions on a number of LGBTQ+ topics and their place in Disney movies. The results were published on June 25 and shared exclusively with Newsweek.

When asked, "To what extent, if at all, do you approve or disapprove of transgender characters being represented in Disney films?" 11 percent disapproved, while 25 percent strongly disapproved. In comparison, 14 percent approved while 20 percent strongly approved.

In summary, 36 percent disapproved in some form, 34 percent approved, while 31 percent neither approved nor disapproved, or didn't know how they felt.

The results were reversed when the sample group was asked the same question about gay or lesbian representation in Disney movies; 36 percent of participants approved in some form, while 34 percent disapproved.

By and large the results on both issues remain almost split down the middle, and come at a time when major brands are facing backlash and boycotts for reaching out to LGBTQ+ communities.

Bud Light (and parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev) are being boycotted for collaborating with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Target faced boycotts for releasing a Pride range of clothing, and "tuck-friendly" women's swimwear.

Disney has faced its fair share of backlash from prominent figures too, with DeSantis, Donald Trump and conservative social media presence Jordan Peterson all speaking out against the House of Mouse.

Fears that Disney has "gone woke" have existed for almost a year now. For example, an article by English writer Julie Burchill in Newsweek in July 2022 was headlined "Disney's Woke Crusade Has Gone Too Far." This came after an episode of Disney+ series Baymax that showed the lead character, an inflatable robot, seemingly receiving advice about tampons from a transgendered man.

North Carolina congressman Dan Bishop fumed about the episode at the time, tweeting that there should be "No more special Congressional treatment for this woke nonsense."