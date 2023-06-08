Jordan Peterson Slams Disney Over New Documentary—'You Had a Good Run'

Jordan Peterson thinks a new documentary investigating "wokeness" is going to bring Disney's run to an end.

The popular psychologist and media personality has often spoken out against wokeness on social media, with many of his recent posts encouraging people to continue boycotting Target and Bud Light for their LGBTQ+ marketing campaigns.

Peterson has now turned his attention to Disney, after sharing a link to a documentary called Unwoke Inc., which is investigating a way to end wokeness once and for all.

Peterson called out Disney directly by tagging the company in a tweet in which he shared a link to the documentary made by the right-wing media company PragerU.

Dr. Jordan Petersom, pictured in Cambridge, England in 2018, has slammed Disney in a tweet for going "woke." Chris Williamson/Getty Images

"Bye bye @Disney you had a good run..." Peterson wrote on his Twitter account. The accompanying video clip compares Disney from then and now, with footage of the voice cast of The Proud Family discussing patriotism for Disney, intercut with a recent episode of The Proud Family cartoon where the Black characters talk about the foundations of slavery and modern day reparations.

The documentary itself is 17 minutes and 33 seconds long and available to watch for free on the link included.

"At this point in the 2020s, Woke is everywhere; on billboards, in entertainment, in sports, on our clothes, in our schools and in our businesses. And I kept wondering, how did this happen?" presenter Amala Ekpunobi asks as she introduces the short documentary. The documentary sees her travel across the United States as she searches for an end to "wokeism," which Ekpunobi claims is "tearing apart our country."

Bye bye @disney you had a good run... https://t.co/JE8Eiy7ehw — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 5, 2023

Newsweek has contacted Disney via email for comment. Twitter users supported Peterson and PragerU's stance, commenting on the documentary and the Disney comparison clip in the comments section.

"Today's Disney is both cringe and offensive. They lost their way and deserve to fade away," one user wrote. Another called the company: "Propaganda machinery!" while another asked: "I wonder what Walt [Disney] would make of it all?"

"The Tragic Kingdom," @thehoaxisreal quipped, drawing on Disney's The Magic Kingdom. Retweeting Peterson's stance, others repeated a popular phrase from politically right leaning social media users: "Go woke, go broke."

Not everyone was on Peterson's side as some pointed out that the most updated version of Disney had a point. "But it was literally built on slavery lol," someone commented.

"They have devalued their old traditional narrative that they used to push by what they've become. Shows that even back then, when the message was wholesome, they were still lying. I see that old clip and It's mocking us," @Patrikkdiglio1 said.