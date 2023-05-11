Disney CEO Bob Iger Makes Threat to Ron DeSantis

Bob Iger has suggested Disney could pull out of Florida in his ongoing war of words with Governor Ron DeSantis.

During a recent earnings call with investors, the Disney CEO asked openly if the state "want us to invest more, employ more people, and pay more taxes or not?"

It's the latest verbal barb thrown between the two in an escalating war of words, which culminated in Disney suing the Florida governor and other government officials in April. Disney claimed it has been the victim of a "targeted campaign" orchestrated by DeSantis who is weaponizing "government power" as "punishment" for Disney's "protected speech."

It's alleged that DeSantis' position on Disney has been affected by Disney's opposition to the controversial Parental Rights In Education bill, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics.

Bob Iger pictured at the 2023 Academy Awards, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pictured at a Student Action Summit in July 2022, are currently locked in a feud. Disney CEO Iger recently asked whether the state of Florida actually wants Disney to continue investing in the state. Neilson Barnard / Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Iger spoke candidly at Disney's second quarter earnings call where he addressed the recent dispute with DeSantis.

"One question: Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people, and pay more taxes, or not?" he asked.

"I think the case that we filed last month made our position and the facts very clear and that is really that this is about one thing and one thing only, and that is retaliating against us for taking a position about pending legislation," Iger said, referencing the "Don't Say Gay" bill. He added: "And we believe that in us taking that position we are merely exercising our right to free speech."

He also pointed out that Disney employs over 75,000 people in Florida, and the parks attract tens of millions of tourists. Iger said that Disney is the largest taxpayer in Central Florida, paying "$1.1 billion in state and local taxes last year alone."

"We never wanted and we certainly never expected to be in the position of having to defend our business interests in federal court, particularly having such a terrific relationship with the state as we have had for more than 50 years," Iger said. He noted that Disney had plans to invest $17 billion in Florida over the next 10 years.

Iger finished his lengthy statement about the situation by asking the aforementioned pivotal question about Florida wanting Disney to invest in the state or not.

DeSantis is expected to make a run for the White House during the next presidential election. He ranks as the second most popular Republican candidate behind Donald Trump.

During a recent trip to Israel, he said during a press conference that he doesn't believe Disney's lawsuit against him "has merit," and suggested that "it's political" in its motivations. Senior members of the GOP have suggested his feud with Disney could be harming his own reputation.

A First Amendment expert previously told Newsweek that Disney has a "strong case" against DeSantis.

"I think Disney's lawsuit is a strong one which is quite properly rooted in the First Amendment," Floyd Abrams, senior counsel in Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP's litigation practice group, told Newsweek.

"Legislative or gubernatorial sanctions on a private party because of its public positions is highly likely to be held to infringe on well-established and deeply rooted First Amendment principles."

