Disney Escalates DeSantis Fight to Courtroom

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has finally pushed Disney to the breaking point.

On Wednesday, the behemoth entertainment company filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and other government officials involved with the governor and the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The suit alleges that DeSantis' recent actions against Disney are unlawful and unconstitutional.

The lawsuit is the culmination of a years-long feud that began when Disney opposed the DeSantis-backed Parental Rights in Education Act, called the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its opponents, which the governor signed into law last year. It bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades at Florida schools.

Why Is Disney Filing a Lawsuit?

A series of escalations have put Disney and DeSantis, a potential GOP presidential contender in 2024, increasingly at odds. Disney finally reached its limit with new DeSantis-proposed legislation that would void past agreements between the company and its potential developers.

In February, DeSantis approved legislation that would place the control of Disney's previously self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District in the hands of a five-member board called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Its members were appointed by DeSantis. Disney responded by stripping the board of most of its powers so that board members can't take significant action without first getting approval from the company.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo on Monday. On Wednesday, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and other government officials, alleging that his recent actions against the company are unlawful and unconstitutional. Kimimasa Mayama/AFP/Getty

Earlier this month, DeSantis took the feud a step further by proposing legislation that voids Disney contracts with potential developers. Not only would the legislation void the contracts, but DeSantis joked that he would put a state prison on the land instead, further damaging Disney's image.

Disney said DeSantis' efforts were part of an orchestrated effort of government retaliation against the company's stance on the "Don't Say Gay" law.

"A targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney's protected speech—now threatens Disney's business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights," the lawsuit said.

DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, responded to the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon.

"We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state," Fenske told Newsweek. "This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law."

Disney's development plan and subsequent contracts for the Reedy Creek District's area would have invested $17 billion into the entertainment complex over the next 10 years, creating 13,000 new jobs.

DeSantis' proposed legislation would cripple the plans by voiding their contracts with Disney.

What's in the Lawsuit?

If Disney is successful in its lawsuit, the new legislation will be deemed unlawful and unenforceable for various reasons, such as violating Disney's contracts clause, unlawfully taking Disney's property without just compensation, being an "arbitrary and irrational" voiding of the development agreements, and enacting retaliation against Disney's right to free speech.

"Disney regrets that it has come to this," the lawsuit says. "But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials."

If Disney is successful in the suit, its prior contracts will remain in effect and DeSantis and his team will be legally unable to enforce the legislation. Disney is also asking for reimbursement of attorney fees and costs and other relief deemed proper by the court.