U.S.

Ron DeSantis Is Losing Popularity Contest With Disney

By
U.S. Ron DeSantis Disney Florida Poll

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be losing a popularity contest with Disney after the company filed a federal lawsuit against his state last month.

A Navigator Research poll published on Thursday showed that Disney is far more popular among registered voters than the Florida governor—including among crucial independent voters.

DeSantis is widely expected to enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination but he has not yet formally declared his candidacy, while some prominent GOP figures have questioned his feud with Disney.

The survey found that 64 percent of registered voters held a favorable view of Disney, while 31 percent had an unfavorable view of the company and 5 percent answered "don't know."

Comp Image, Ron DeSantis and Mickey Mouse
L: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in Tokyo, on April 24, 2023. R: Mickey Mouse poses for a photo during the red carpet for the premiere of "Disney On Ice" at Auditorio Nacional on July 6, 2022, in Mexico City. A recent poll shows that DeSantis is losing a popularity contest against Disney after the company filed a federal lawsuit against Florida. KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

DeSantis proved much less popular with poll respondents as just 35 percent said they had a favorable view of the Republican governor, while 46 percent had an unfavorable view and a further 19 percent didn't know.

Navigator Research also found that Disney's net favorability is up since May 2022—from plus 32 favorable to plus 33 favorable—but DeSantis is down in the same measure from minus 4 last year to minus 11 in April 2023.

Disney also had a higher favorability among independent voters, a key constituency that President Joe Biden won in 2020 and was an important part of his election victory.

The poll found that 66 percent of independents had a favorable view of Disney, compared to 24 percent who had an unfavorable view and 10 percent who responded "don't know."

By contrast, just 25 percent of independents said they had a favorable view of DeSantis, 44 percent said they had an unfavorable view of the Republican and 31 percent didn't know.

The Navigator Research poll was conducted among 1,002 registered voters from April 20 to 24. The pollster has a B/C rating from poll tracker FiveThirtyEight.

Read more

In what may be an unsurprising result, the survey found that DeSantis is viewed more positively among Republicans than Disney with 67 percent of Republicans having a favorable view of him.

A further 18 percent of Republican voters had an unfavorable view of DeSantis and 15 percent didn't know.

Nonetheless, 43 percent of Republican respondents polled said they had a favorable view of Disney, while 53 percent held an unfavorable view and 4 percent responded "don't know."

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis via email for comment.

Disney's federal lawsuit against the state of Florida accuses DeSantis of trying to "weaponize government power" over the company by appointing a board that nullified agreements that gave Disney control over expanding its resort in the state.

That decision came amidst an ongoing feud with Disney, sparked when the company publicly opposed Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, nicknamed "Don't Say Gay," which restricts discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom. DeSantis signed the bill into law in March 2022.

Several high-profile Republicans, including presidential candidates, have criticized DeSantis' feud with Disney. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy suggested DeSantis "sit down and negotiate and talk" with the company in an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box on April 27.

"If there's differences, you can always find ways that you can solve this problem. If you think that the only action is to go to court, I believe that's wrong," the speaker said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC