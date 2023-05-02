Matt Gaetz Questions Ron DeSantis's Motives in Battle With Disney

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz on Tuesday questioned Ron DeSantis's real motivations in his ongoing and intensifying feud with the Walt Disney Company.

DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida since 2019, began feuding with Disney after the media giant, known for its pro-LGBTQ+ stances, spoke out critically against Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, better known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. In response, DeSantis and the Florida state government moved to undo a 1967 measure that granted the company a measure of special governmental autonomy over the land surrounding its popular theme park, Walt Disney World, near Orlando.

The feud has seen numerous back-and-forths at this point, with Disney now suing the state of Florida for allegedly singling the company out for politically motivated reasons, prompting the tourism board appointed to oversee Disney's theme park company to countersue in return. All the while, Disney's consistent ability to legally outmaneuver DeSantis has led some to question his viability as a leader and lawmaker, jeopardizing his widely expected 2024 presidential bid.

Left, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens as former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Right, Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a speech during the Jerusalem Post conference at the Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023, in Jerusalem, Israel. Gaetz on Tuesday questioned Ron DeSantis's real motivations in his ongoing and intensifying feud with the Walt Disney Company. Joe Raedle/Getty; Amir Levy/Getty

Gaetz, a Republican representing Florida's 1st Congressional District, joined the chorus of public figures scrutinizing DeSantis's handling of the fight with Disney. In an episode of his Rumble video series, "Firebrand," the congressman called into question the governor's motives, wondering if his attacks on Disney were sincere attempts to take on "corporate welfare," or part of a more cynical effort.

"The operative question in this whole saga between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Corporation is whether this is a true, sincere effort to crusade against corporate welfare, or whether it's just virtue signaling and professional wrestling," Gaetz said. "Is this Governor DeSantis really cracking with an effective effort against that type of corporate welfare we oppose, or is it something else, and is there willingness to maybe still treat Disney a little differently than everyone else gets treated?"

Despite hailing from the same state and party, Gaetz has consistently spoken out against DeSantis over the past several months, particularly amid the rumors that the governor will seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. On Thursday, Gaetz said that, while he is a fan of the governor overall, he would advise him not to run against former President Donald Trump, whom Gaetz has endorsed for the nomination.

"President Trump's leads in the polls are rising," Gaetz said during an appearance on Sinclair's The National Desk. "President Trump secured the endorsements of almost everyone in the Florida congressional delegation. So there's a lot of Trump momentum right now."

Gaetz also called out DeSantis late last month for not speaking out against the then-growing rumors of a Trump indictment in Manhattan, calling it a "missed opportunity."

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis's press office via email for comment.