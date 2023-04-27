Republicans Turn on DeSantis Over Disney Feud

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has gone to war with Disney, but some of his fellow Republicans are going against him and siding with his corporate opponent in the ongoing feud.

On Wednesday, Disney filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida, accusing DeSantis of trying to "weaponize government power" over the company by appointing a board that nullified agreements that gave Disney control over expanding its world-famous resort in Florida.

The conflict between DeSantis and Disney has exploded over the past year. In 2022, the company publicly opposed the state's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, which restricts classroom discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation, that the governor signed into law. But the battle has created a problem for some Republicans who support "anti-woke" legislation but don't agree with government crackdowns on the internal functioning of private businesses.

Last week, before the Disney lawsuit was filed, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Newsweek that he "understands" corporations face pressure to be "politically correct" and that in a free market they have a right to take their own positions.

"I can understand pushing back [against Florida's law]," Graham said. "Development is good, jobs are good. I'm always on the side of making sure that people who want to invest in my state feel welcome."

While Disney's parent company is headquartered in Burbank, California, its massive theme park in Florida employs roughly 80,000 people in the state's central region and is among the Sunshine State's biggest tourist attractions.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation's Leadership Summit on April 21 in National Harbor, Maryland. Some of his Republican colleagues are not supporting his feud with Disney. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Graham isn't the only Republican to speak out against DeSantis' crusade against one of the best-known companies in the world. Former South Carolina governor and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley also responded to the feud by inviting Disney to move to the Palmetto State instead.

Haley told Fox News this week that although her home state is "anti-woke," she would "happily" welcome Disney to South Carolina if the company wants to bring its "billions of dollars" and employment opportunities to her state. She doubled down on that offer over Twitter, telling Disney that South Carolina has "great weather and great people" and adding that the state isn't "sanctimonious"—a shot at DeSantis, whom Donald Trump has nicknamed "Ron DeSanctimonious."

Other Republicans who are seeking the GOP's 2024 nomination also criticized Florida's governor, who has not yet announced a presidential campaign but is expected to do so soon.

Speaking about DeSantis' handling of Disney, former Arkansas governor and 2024 candidate Asa Hutchinson told Fox News, "You don't use the heavy hand of government to punish business. The left does that."

In February, former Vice President Mike Pence, who's reportedly considering a run for the White House, also criticized DeSantis. He said Florida's legislative moves against Disney were "beyond the scope" of what a "conservative, limited-government Republican would be prepared to do."

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, another Republican whose name has been floated as a 2024 presidential candidate, echoed those comments last week, saying DeSantis was no conservative "based on his actions toward Disney."

"Where are we headed here now, that if you express disagreement in this country the government is allowed to punish you?" he said during an event hosted by news website Semafor.

Even some of Florida's legislative Republicans have turned on DeSantis. GOP state Senator Joe Gruters broke with his party on Wednesday in a vote on a new bill that would nullify development agreements between Disney and the state. The Florida Senate's Republican majority successfully passed the bill in a 27-13 vote.

"We should be finding ways to support our job creators and turbocharge Florida's economy," Gruters, who has endorsed Trump for president, said about his vote. "People's pocketbooks are more powerful at influencing corporate behavior than the heavy hand of government. I'm sure Floridians will make their voices heard on the issue."

Last week, Trump wrote a post on his Truth Social platform expressing a similar sentiment, speculating that "Disney's next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor."

He went on: "In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer."