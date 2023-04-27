Florida Republican Turns on Ron DeSantis Over Actions Against Disney

The Florida Senate voted in favor of a bill on Wednesday that further undermines Disney's control of its resort in the state, after the company filed a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this week. Only one Florida Republican, Joe Gruters, voted against the measure.

The new bill—SB 1604—was passed on Wednesday night with a 27-13 vote. It effectively nullifies development agreements between the entertainment company and the state of Florida.

Only hours before, Disney filed a federal lawsuit against Florida after a board appointed by DeSantis nullified two other agreements that gave the company significant control over the expansion of its world-famous resort in the state.

A composite photo showing (left) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and (right) Sen. Joe Gruters. The latter, who recently endorsed Trump for 2024, was the only Republican senator voting against a bill on Wednesday that would further erode Disney's control over its Florida resort. KIMIMASA MAYAMA/AFP via Getty Images);Florida House of Representatives

Disney's lawsuit accuses DeSantis and other Florida officials of improperly retaliating against the company because of its opposition to the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill. This was championed by the Republican governor and passed in 2022. It restricts mentions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

The agreements were made void because, as Daniel Langley, the board's general counsel, said, they presented evidence of "self-dealing" and "procedural unconscionability" on Disney's part. The board also accused the company of violating Florida state law in multiple ways through this year.

Gruters had supported DeSantis' stance against Disney as the debate around the "Don't Say Gay" bill unfolded in the state. About his vote on Wednesday, he said: "We should be finding ways to support our job creators and turbocharge Florida's economy. People's pocketbooks are more powerful at influencing corporate behavior than the heavy hand of government. I'm sure Floridians will make their voices heard on this issue."

But POLITICO reporter Gary Fineout has pointed out on Twitter that Gruters has recently endorsed Donald Trump in his bid for presidency in 2024. The Republican senator dined with the former president and other members of the Florida GOP last week.

While DeSantis has not formally announced that he will run in 2024, the governor is considered Trump's main challenger within the GOP.

Citing Disney's lawsuit's mention of Gruters, Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democratic Florida Senate candidate, wrote on Twitter: "According to pages 25-26 of Disney's lawsuit against Ron DeSantis, Senator Gruters thought it was okay for heavy-handed government to punish job creators for expressing an opinion."

He added: "Seems like Joe is changing his tune to distance himself from Ronnie and make Trump happy."

The Disney's lawsuit reports a quote from Gruters after the first vote nullifying agreements between the state and the company. It read: "Disney is learning lessons and paying the political price of jumping out there on an issue."

The Senate bill passed by lawmakers on Wednesday is now heading to the House. Democrats who voted against it said that the bill should be "paused" until the lawsuit is settled.

"We keep passing laws, even though we're in the middle of lawsuits, on top of lawsuit on top of lawsuit," Democratic state Senator Tina Polsky said, according to CBS News.

Newsweek has contacted Gruters' office for comment by email.