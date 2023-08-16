U.S.

California Mom Says She Was Fired for Objecting to School's Gender Lessons

By
U.S. California Schools Education Gender

A California woman says she lost her real estate job after speaking out against a new sex education curriculum at a school board meeting.

Janet Roberson, a mother of three, said she had spoken out at a meeting of the Benicia Unified School District's board on April 20 to express her concerns about the new curriculum.

The new curriculum encourages "gender confusion," Roberson said during the meeting. She also said that teaching children about puberty blockers was "completely unacceptable and evil."

It comes as conservative lawmakers in recent years have worked to restrict how public schools address issues including sexual orientation, gender identity and race, with many saying their goal is to allow parents more involvement in their children's education. School board elections have become culture war battlegrounds, with conservative groups successfully electing candidates that promise to take action against teachings on sexuality and race.

A pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrator holds a sign
A pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrator holds a sign outside a Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Education meeting on June 20, 2023 in Glendale, California. David McNew/Getty Images

Roberson said that after she spoke at the meeting, her critics launched a campaign to get her fired from real estate broker Compass, according to a video posted on her website that was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the conservative Libs of TikTok account. There, it has racked up more than 1.5 million views.

"So because I voiced my concerns about things like 10-year-olds being told in school that they can take puberty blockers, and I challenged the new curriculum that teaches children that boys can be girls and girls can be boys, the bullies in Benicia decided I should be fired," she said in the video.

"And you know what? Compass, a powerful national company who could have stood up for me and my American right to voice my opinion as a mom at a school board meeting caved to the bullies' demands."

On her website, Roberson said said she was informed on May 1 that she could no longer do business as a Compass agent. "They confirmed it had nothing to do with my production and business success, but simply that they 'decided to part ways,'" she wrote.

A Compass spokesperson told Newsweek that Roberson was "not an employee of Compass—she was an independent contractor who worked on an agent team, and the decision to disassociate her license was made at the request of her team's owner in April 2023."

Compass does not make decisions about agents' affiliations with the company based on their personal, political or social beliefs, the spokesperson said. "Agents are not employees, they're independent contractors, and we respect their own private views."

Letters had been published in local newspapers that decried her as "anti-equity, anti-trans, anti-Black, anti-choice and a homophobe because I dared to disagree with the new school curriculum," Roberson said. "They called me a hateful bigot, a Nazi, a daughter of Hitler, and repeatedly identified me as a Compass real estate agent although I never mentioned I was a real estate agent or that I worked for Compass."

Read more

One of the letters, published in the Vallejo Times-Herald newspaper on April 27, said Roberson had delivered "a lengthy, bigoted diatribe denouncing the gender-inclusionary language" used by the school district.

It also pointed to a website and Facebook page created by Roberson that it said contained "racist, homophobic, transphobic, anti-COVID safety, and anti-COVID vaccine writings."

It would be "bad enough if Janet Roberson was one lone bigoted parent with web design abilities who's allowed to rant like a lunatic at school board meetings," the letter's author wrote. "However, Jan Roberson is also a local realtor whose unapologetic bigotry might well affect a marginalized person's ability to purchase a home."

Roberson said the treasurer of the Progressive Democrats of Benicia also contacted Compass, and gave a May 1 deadline for answers to questions about Roberson's conduct.

"Sure enough, like clockwork, Compass informed me that I could no longer be associated with them by her deadline date," she said in her video.

"How can it be that in America, a mom who speaks at a school board meeting can be targeted and canceled, losing her livelihood?"

Newsweek has contacted Roberson, the Progressive Democrats of Benicia and the Benicia Unified School District for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC