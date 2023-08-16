California Mom Says She Was Fired for Objecting to School's Gender Lessons

A California woman says she lost her real estate job after speaking out against a new sex education curriculum at a school board meeting.

Janet Roberson, a mother of three, said she had spoken out at a meeting of the Benicia Unified School District's board on April 20 to express her concerns about the new curriculum.

The new curriculum encourages "gender confusion," Roberson said during the meeting. She also said that teaching children about puberty blockers was "completely unacceptable and evil."

It comes as conservative lawmakers in recent years have worked to restrict how public schools address issues including sexual orientation, gender identity and race, with many saying their goal is to allow parents more involvement in their children's education. School board elections have become culture war battlegrounds, with conservative groups successfully electing candidates that promise to take action against teachings on sexuality and race.

A pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrator holds a sign outside a Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Education meeting on June 20, 2023 in Glendale, California. David McNew/Getty Images

Roberson said that after she spoke at the meeting, her critics launched a campaign to get her fired from real estate broker Compass, according to a video posted on her website that was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the conservative Libs of TikTok account. There, it has racked up more than 1.5 million views.

"So because I voiced my concerns about things like 10-year-olds being told in school that they can take puberty blockers, and I challenged the new curriculum that teaches children that boys can be girls and girls can be boys, the bullies in Benicia decided I should be fired," she said in the video.

A mom spoke out at a school board meeting about @BeniciaUSD injecting gender ideology into the curriculum.



Leftist activists were fuming and set to work tracking down her employer and destroying her life. @Compass, her employer, caved to the mob and fired her.



I spoke with… pic.twitter.com/Xb23R2qpZG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 16, 2023

"And you know what? Compass, a powerful national company who could have stood up for me and my American right to voice my opinion as a mom at a school board meeting caved to the bullies' demands."

On her website, Roberson said said she was informed on May 1 that she could no longer do business as a Compass agent. "They confirmed it had nothing to do with my production and business success, but simply that they 'decided to part ways,'" she wrote.

A Compass spokesperson told Newsweek that Roberson was "not an employee of Compass—she was an independent contractor who worked on an agent team, and the decision to disassociate her license was made at the request of her team's owner in April 2023."

Compass does not make decisions about agents' affiliations with the company based on their personal, political or social beliefs, the spokesperson said. "Agents are not employees, they're independent contractors, and we respect their own private views."

Letters had been published in local newspapers that decried her as "anti-equity, anti-trans, anti-Black, anti-choice and a homophobe because I dared to disagree with the new school curriculum," Roberson said. "They called me a hateful bigot, a Nazi, a daughter of Hitler, and repeatedly identified me as a Compass real estate agent although I never mentioned I was a real estate agent or that I worked for Compass."

One of the letters, published in the Vallejo Times-Herald newspaper on April 27, said Roberson had delivered "a lengthy, bigoted diatribe denouncing the gender-inclusionary language" used by the school district.

It also pointed to a website and Facebook page created by Roberson that it said contained "racist, homophobic, transphobic, anti-COVID safety, and anti-COVID vaccine writings."

It would be "bad enough if Janet Roberson was one lone bigoted parent with web design abilities who's allowed to rant like a lunatic at school board meetings," the letter's author wrote. "However, Jan Roberson is also a local realtor whose unapologetic bigotry might well affect a marginalized person's ability to purchase a home."

Roberson said the treasurer of the Progressive Democrats of Benicia also contacted Compass, and gave a May 1 deadline for answers to questions about Roberson's conduct.

"Sure enough, like clockwork, Compass informed me that I could no longer be associated with them by her deadline date," she said in her video.

"How can it be that in America, a mom who speaks at a school board meeting can be targeted and canceled, losing her livelihood?"

Newsweek has contacted Roberson, the Progressive Democrats of Benicia and the Benicia Unified School District for comment via email.