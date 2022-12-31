California's New Laws Coming Into Effect for 2023

For California the beginning of each new year sees an array of new laws take effect having been passed by the state legislature then signed into law by the governor, currently Gavin Newsom.

Newsom could have an eventful year with insiders tipping him as a possible Democratic Party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, especially if Joe Biden decides not to seek a second term. Recent polls suggest Americans do not want to see another Donald Trump vs Biden contest.

However, critics of Newsom include Kimberly Guilfoyle, his former wife who is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr., who earlier this month insisted the governor "ain't making it to the White House."

During 2022 just under 1,000 laws were approved in California and are set to start impacting the lives of state residents across a wide variety of topics.

Newsweek has gone through the new legislation to highlight some of the most notable.

Minimum Wage Increase

The Californian minimum wage is set to increase to $15.50, thanks to the SB 3 (2016) legislation.

Companies employing more than 15 people will also be required to include pay scales in job postings.

Those with 100 or more employees will also have to send pay data to the state government, showing "the median and mean hourly rate for each combination of race, ethnicity, and sex within each job category."

Make Jaywalking legal

New legislation means Californians will only be breaking the law when crossing the road using a non-designated crossing point if they do so where "a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision."

Expanded Abortion Access

It's been a tough year for abortion rights campaigners in America, with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, but new laws strengthening abortion access are due to take effect in 2023.

AB 2223 provides new protection against prosecution for those who have an abortion, or otherwise lose a baby before birth, whilst SB 1375 will increase the range of medical personnel permitted to conduct an abortion. Under the legislation, certified nurse midwives and qualified nurse practitioners will be able to carry out abortions, without requiring a physician to be supervising the procedure.

Tougher Penalties for Hateful Symbols in Schools

AB 2282 introduces tougher punishment for those who use hateful symbols in schools as part of hate crimes. The legislation, introduced by Democratic assembly member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, was approved in the state senate by 39 votes to nil.

Bauer-Kahan commented: "A noose and a swastika and a burning cross were treated differently, both where they could legally be placed and how they were treated as a penalty. They all needed to be treated equally.

"We expanded it to schools because we decided that was a sensitive space where we don't want, especially our young people, to be terrorized."

New Protection for Cyclists

Drivers will now be required to move into another lane when passing a cyclist in the same direction if this can be done "with due regard for safety and traffic conditions" and is "practicable and not prohibited by law."

Previously, they were simply required to maintain a distance of at least three feet.

Shooting Victims Can Sue Firearms Manufacturers

As a result of AB 1594 victims of gun violence, along with local prosecutors and the state attorney general, will gain the right to sue firearms manufactures for the damage their weapons caused following a number of mass shootings across the U.S. in 2022.

Gun rights activists have argued this legislation undermines the second amendment.

Historic Convictions Sealed

Most of those convicted of non-violent and non-sexual offenses will be able to have their criminal records permanently sealed after a period of time, in a bid to help reintegrate convicts back into Californian society.

To be eligible an ex-convict must have completed their sentence, and not committed any more offenses. It will also be possible to seal some violent crime records, but this will require permission from a court.