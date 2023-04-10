U.S.

California Reservoir Photos Show Massive Recovery After Record Rain

By
U.S. Weather California Drought Lake Mead
  • California received above-average precipitation from January through March, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report.
  • Photos show that the state's reservoirs have benefited from the heavy rainfall and are now higher than they've been in years.
  • Twelve of the state's 17 major reservoirs are now filled above their historical average levels for the start of the spring season.
  • However, the excessive precipitation has brought its own set of challenges, such as Tulare Lake refilling and some reservoirs becoming too full.

Parts of eastern California are emerging from their wettest start to the year on record, according to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The surprising turnaround means the Golden State is chasing away its long, severe drought, with reservoirs overflowing for the first time in years. An excessively wet winter brought more than a dozen atmospheric rivers—and substantial rain—to California. In addition, the NOAA report, which includes precipitation information for the United States from January through March, shows that much of California has received above-average precipitation.

The storms have supplemented many of the state's largest reservoirs, bringing an end to a years-long drought that has been documented by the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Many reservoirs are fuller than they've been for years.

While some major reservoirs, like Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are still struggling with recovering water levels, photos published by the Associated Press on Sunday show a startling recovery of several state reservoirs from the high precipitation.

"A series of powerful storms dumped rain and snow across California, refilling depleted reservoirs and mostly bringing an end to the state's drought. Lake Folsom and Lake Oroville show the dramatic changes," the Associated Press tweeted on Sunday.

The photos showed Northern California's Lake Oroville and Folsom Lake in north-central California benefiting from a startling recovery that has beneficially affected the area's landscape. Houseboats floating on Lake Oroville showed a far different picture compared with August 2021, when nearly half the state was plagued by excessive drought and almost 90 percent was suffering from exceptional drought.

Massive Recovery Lake Oroville California
Houseboats sit anchored on Lake Oroville at the Bidwell Canyon Marina on February 14 in Oroville, California. After torrential rains at the start of the year, the water level at the state's second-largest reservoir has risen from historic lows. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Similar photos show a road passing over Lake Oroville, with the water levels now shockingly higher than those seen in May 2021.

Folsom Lake shows a similar recovery, as May 2021 photos reveal boat docks stranded on dry land after the water levels receded. Nearly two years later, the docks are now floating in the recovered lake.

The Drought Monitor's map now shows more than half of California is free from drought.

California has surpassed a dozen atmospheric rivers—a corridor of concentrated, tropical moisture traveling through the atmosphere—since its wet season began in the fall. The precipitation has benefited other reservoirs throughout the state. The AP reports that 12 of the state's 17 major reservoirs were filled above their historical average levels for the start of the spring season.

Read more

The NOAA also said that much of north-central, central and southwestern California received rainfall that was "much above average." A swath of east-central and a patch of west-central California received its wettest start to the year on record. The precipitation hitting the Western U.S. extended into Nevada, Utah and Arizona as well.

The excessive precipitation has brought a host of new challenges as well, with portions of California receiving too much water. Tulare Lake—a long-lost lake that is now a haven for farmers—is refilling, and some reservoirs are releasing water after becoming too full.

Newsweek reached out by email to the NOAA and AccuWeather for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC