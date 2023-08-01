California's Waves Are Getting Bigger

California's waves may be getting bigger as climate change worsens, a study has found.

The findings, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research - Oceans, used nearly 100 years worth of data to analyze the heights of winter waves along the coast of California—and the study found that they have only gotten higher as the planet has warmed.

Peter Bromirski is the UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography researcher emeritus. He used seismic data dating back to 1931 to draw this conclusion. It adds to growing research that climate change is causing more storms and higher waves, increasing the dangers of erosion and flooding along the coast.

High surf at a San Diego beach in California. Waves are getting larger along the state's coast, a study has found. dancestrokes/Getty

"After 1970, there is a consistently higher rate of large wave events," Bromirski said in a news release on the findings. "It's not uncommon to have a winter with high wave activity, but those winters occurred less frequently prior to 1970. Now, there are few winters with particularly low wave activity. And the fact that this change coincides with the acceleration of global warming near 1970 is consistent with increased storm activity over the North Pacific resulting from climate change."

Findings overall suggest that storms in the North Pacific Ocean have increased in years where the planet has grown warmer. In fact, we may already be seeing this start to manifest.

California saw an extremely stormy winter towards the end of 2022, and the beginning of this year. A series of atmospheric rivers and bomb cyclones battered the state, causing flooding and disruption. The spate of wet weather started in late December and continued to mid-January. At the end of February, California was hit by strong snowstorms, even in areas used to bone-dry conditions like Los Angeles.

As climate change worsens, these extreme weather patterns and growing winter wave heights could become the new normal. Waves tend to get bigger during storms, as strong winds blow across the water surface.

An increase in wave height could cause an increase in severe floods across California and speed up erosion along the coast. This is concerning considering the state is already threatened by rising sea levels.

"Waves ride on top of the sea level, which is rising due to climate change," Bromirski said in a news release. "When sea levels are elevated even further during storms, more wave energy can potentially reach vulnerable sea cliffs, flood low-lying regions, or damage coastal infrastructure."

Study findings shows that California's winter wave height began to sharply increase after 1970. Bromirski measured a 13 percent, or 1 foot increase in height, compared to the period between 1931 and 1969.

Twice as many storms were also calculated between 1996 and 2016. During these storms, waves reached heights of over 13 feet, which is a great deal greater than heights recorded from 1949 to 1969.

It is not the first time scientists have found evidence of changing wave trends. In 2000, a study published in Nature found wave heights were changing in the northeast Atlantic Ocean. The study added that these can be difficult to measure.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about California waves? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.