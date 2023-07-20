Health

Human West Nile Virus Case Reported in California

A human case of West Nile virus has been detected in a California county.

The confirmed case of the mosquito-borne virus was in Tulare county, Tulare County Public Health said in a statement. Residents are being advised to be extra careful and to guard themselves against mosquito bites.

"Due to this increased activity and this reported case, we strongly encourage residents to use safety measures to reduce the risk of contracting both West Nile virus and SLEV through mosquito bites," Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Thomas Overton said in a statement.

Mosquito on skin
A file photo of a mosquito on skin. West Nile virus, carried by the insects, has been detected in Tulare County. nechaev-kon/Getty

West Nile virus is the leading cause of disease spread by mosquitoes in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

People can get the virus when they are bitten by an infected mosquito. The insects carry the virus after feeding off infected birds.

There is no vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus, but luckily, most people only experience flu-like symptoms at worst.

According to the CDC, only about one in five people actually develop symptoms, while the majority of people feel nothing at all.

In rare cases, in about one out of 150 infected people, the victim can develop a serious illness that is sometimes deadly.

This is because severe cases can attack the central nervous system and result in serious conditions like meningitis or encephalitis. Both of these illnesses may also result in disability.

Those who do experience symptoms may notice a fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, joint pains or a rash.

They may also experience fatigue and weakness. Most people who contract symptoms will make a full recovery, however tiredness can least for several weeks.

Read more

The main guard against catching the virus is to use insect repellent to deter mosquitoes from biting. Wearing long sleeves while outside when mosquitoes are around can also prevent bites from occurring. The insects are most active during dawn and dusk.

Door and window screens can also prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
Mosquitoes are generally around from June to November in California.

Public health officials in the county have several positive mosquito samples for West Nile virus. There have separately been positive detections of St. Louis encephalitis (SLE) virus—also carried by mosquitoes.

The two viruses are very similar, so it can be hard to tell the difference. They are also carried by the same type of mosquitoes, Tulare County Public Health said.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Do you have a question about West Nile Virus? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

