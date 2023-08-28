Can You Guess Which Two Dog Breeds Make This Rare Mix?

A dog owner who credits his rescue dog with "saving his life" has shared pictures of the gorgeous unusual mixed breed.

Shelters across the U.S. see millions of dogs come through their doors every year, and the different breeds are always a point of interest.

Many dogs at shelters will be cross breeds, and Axayl is no exception.

A cross between a Siberian Husky and a pit bull, his unique looks are paired with a delightful personality.

Axayl lives with his owner Mark Murray at Gould Farm in Monterey, Massachusetts, where he spends his days helping people who struggle with mental health issues.

Pictures of Axayl, who has lived with his new owner for over a year at Gould Farm. Mark Murray

Adopted from the Sonsini Animal Shelter in Pittsfield, Murray was drawn to the pup's unusual looks right away.

"I saw photos of him on their website I knew he was the dog for me. He's very much like a spirit wolf doggie out of some fantasy movie with his ice blue eyes and brindle coat," Murray told Newsweek.

Murray has been working and living at Gould Farm for around 20 years and is a residential advisor, activity coordinator and oversees wellness programs.

Founded in 1913, Gould Farm is a residential therapeutic community dedicated to helping adults with mental health and related challenges move toward recovery and independence through community living and clinical care.

"He really saved my life," Murray explained. "I had another dog, Cooper, over 11 years, who I had also gotten from the Sonsini. When Cooper went on ahead I was very depressed after loosing him."

Pictures of Axayl's parents left and right, and in inlay of him as a puppy. Mark Murray

But Axayl was there at just the right time, and has helped his new owner tremendously. "When I saw a picture of Axayl, with his ice blue eyes and brindle coat, most of my sorrow left me," said his owner.

Murray and Axayl have walked an average of five miles a day since they started their life together. Axayl's underlying husky nature means he isn't a fan of being left home alone—but luckily his owner is more than happy to take him everywhere he goes.

"I bring him to work with me most days or find pet sitters to watch him. He is very well behaved as long as he's with people," said Murray. "The people here at the farm love him being around. He is very therapeutic to us all, loves being pet and lets out husky vocal sounds to let us know he loves us."

Axayl and his owner Mark who says that "he really saved my life." Mark Murray

Earlier this week another pit bull and husky mix or "pitsky" gained viral attention on TikTok as people praised the adorable looks.

The pit bull, not a specific breed but a mix of multiple terrier breeds, is known for their muscular build, strong jaw muscles and lively personalities, while huskies are known for being affectionate, good with children and very trainable.

There is a particular husky trait that Murray really loves about Axayl too. "He makes husky vocal sounds—especially in the mornings when he's happy to see people at the farm here," said the owner. "He is very good with children here. There are lots of kids on the farm and he is calm and gentle with them."

Cool, calm and collected, Axayl is a big fan of eating food and getting treats too, meaning that he's learned a good number of tricks to turn into rewards—he can now sit, lay down, shake and high five.