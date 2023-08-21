People Obsessed With Rare Pitbull and Husky Dog Mix: 'Where Can I Get One'

A husky and pit bull mixed-breed dog has melted hearts online after people were stunned to see its unusual features.

With more than 222,000 followers on TikTok under the handle @riohuskypitbull, Rio is a firm favorite online, and his owner Margo Vich often shares his latest adventures.

Vich, originally from Belarus and now living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, adopted Rio in 2020.

She told Newsweek: "My family adopted him from someone we knew indirectly. The people we got him from have a pit bull and a husky and neither were neutered so they kept having puppies. They would try to give the pups away as much as possible but the rest would go to a local shelter. Rio was one of those puppies."

"I have never seen a similar breed nor was I specifically looking for a 'pitsky,'" said Vich. "In fact, I wasn't planning on adopting a dog at all. However, he stole my heart from the first sight, he was just so beautiful."

Pit bull and husky mix Rio. He has gained serious attention online for his unusual looks. @riohuskypitbull/Instagram

The two breeds are very common in the U.S., but to see a mix is relatively unusual.

A pit bull is not a specific breed, but rather refers to several dogs that share similar characteristics and ancestry. This often includes the American pit bull terrier, the American Staffordshire terrier and the Staffordshire bull terrier.

Known for their muscular build, strong jaw muscles and lively personalities—pit bulls have been at the center of plenty of controversy, amid many stories of dangerous and sometimes fatal attacks on people.

Due to concerns about their aggression and public safety, some places have even banned the dogs.

The other part of Rio's unusual mixed breed is Siberian Husky, a dog that was recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1930.

Famed for being affectionate, good with children and trainable, the husky has a history rooted in harsh Arctic climates. Originally owned by the Chukchi people of Siberia, they were developed as a transportation aid, able to pull sleds over long distances and assist in hunting.

File photos of a husky and a pit bull. Jaws have dropped at the crossbred dog. Nadzeya Haroshka/Sviatlana Barchan/Getty Images

Today they're loved for their striking appearance, and despite their working history they are very comfortable being family pets too.

Vich has been sharing Rio's adventures since they adopted him three years ago, and the unusual breed mix is proving very popular.

"He's gorgeous," said one TikTok viewer, while another said that it was her "two favorite dogs in one."

"What a handsome doggo," said another TikToker. "Bet he loves cuddles and running."

Many people were quick to ask where they could get their own pet that looked just like Rio, asking his owner about cross-breed.

"Where can I get one," said one commenter, while another said: "Where can I get a breed n color just like this?"

Despite her undying love for her dog, Vich doesn't recommend that other people search out the unusual mix.

"I get a lot of questions about where you can get one like Rio and I don't know because Rio was an accident," she said. "Pitskys are not a breed, they are mixes."

She added: "Mixing dogs is not bad, backyard breeding is bad! When people start to mix breeds at home unethically with the sole purpose of making money—that is wrong. There are so many dogs in shelters that are waiting to be adopted that if you're going to buy a dog from an unethical breeder, you might as well save a life and not support these unethical businesses.

"I am not here to encourage anyone to get pitskies, I am simply sharing my dog because I think he is fun and cute and beautiful."

Rio isn't the first dog to wow the internet thanks to being an unusual breed mix. Earlier this year, many were stunned to see what an Italian greyhound and pug mixed breed looked like. While a French bulldog and husky mix equally shocked people.

