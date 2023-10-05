Candace Owens Hits Back at Student Over Trans Question

Conservative commentator Candace Owens told trans students to get on with their lives and wear a "helmet" in a recent appearance on TPUSA's Live Free Tour.

The broadcaster, who is eight months pregnant, attended the University at Albany with Turning Point USA on October 4, where her views received mixed reactions from students.

Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization that promotes conservative politics at high schools, colleges and university campuses. During an audience question portion of her address, one student asked: "What do you have to say to the trans students on this campus who feel actively victimized by your presence here?"

The Daily Wire host Owens quickly replied: "Life's tough, get a helmet, man, I'm too pregnant for this."

Candace Owens on the set of her show Candace in April last year in Nashville, Tennessee. She recently spoke at a student Turning Point USA event and squashed a question about trans students who felt "victimized" by her presence. Jason Davis/Getty Images

Her response was met with an audible cheer from some students, while others appeared to remain silent and looked on in disbelief.

Owens reshared the video clip covered by The Daily Wire on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: "I am over 8 months pregnant with two toddlers at home. If you are a 20 year old adult who feels "actively victimized" by my standing on stage to speak about social and economic conservatism, it is because your parents failed you, entirely. It is not my job to coddle adults."

At the time of writing this article, the video clip had been viewed 3 million times by users of the social media platform.

Comments from her supporters praised the TV personality with messages such as: "You are brave, Candace!" and "Well said, Candace!"

Another viewer said: "Hoping to see you more often on here, in the future, we need that kind of straight talk"

I am over 8 months pregnant with two toddlers at home. If you are a 20 year old adult who feels “actively victimized” by my standing on stage to speak about social and economic conservatism, it is because your parents failed you, entirely.

It is not my job to coddle adults. https://t.co/JePdQDjEdC — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 4, 2023

"Exactly, we don't care about your feelings when speaking facts!" an onlooker added.

The post has received some negative feedback as well.

In support of the student asking the question, a social media user chimed in: "Obviously the parents haven't failed them because they're going to college. They're just being polite and asking you what you are doing there. Maybe you need to learn public speaking over again because that's how you learn when you speak to people you don't bark at them with little nasty quips."

Another jabbed: "Candace Owens is what happens when you ban books. I said what I said."

"Candace Owens doesn't count. She's a shill who will say anything for money," a third added.

Newsweek has contacted Owens and the university for comment via email.

Owens has spoken out about her stance on trans people before and was recently suspended from YouTube for a second time because of anti-LGBTQ+ statements raised in her podcast show.

She previously had her content demonetized on YouTube after several of her posts violated policies regarding misgendering trans people.