U.S.

Capitol Rioter Teaching Classes on How to Avoid Mask Mandates

By
U.S. Capitol Riots Face Masks

A Texas lawyer who was fired after attending the January 6 Capitol riots is now teaching classes on how to avoid COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates in the workplace.

In a Facebook post on August 29, lawyer Paul M. Davis shared portions of a presentation from his "mask/vaxx exemption class."

In 2021, Davis was fired from the Goosehead Insurance company after he was seen in a video taken at the Capitol during the January 6 riots to protest the 2020 presidential election results.

"One of my biggest pet peeves is when patriots invoke "the Constitution" for everything when they have no idea what it actually says. There is no provision in the U.S. Constitution that prohibits a private employer from adopting mask or vaxx mandates. Period. It's not in there," Davis said in the post.

In a description for the class, Davis states that as a former human resources director and employment lawyer he can teach people "how to phrase and support your requests for religious accommodations in the workplace that make it virtually impossible for your employer to legally deny."

"Sign up for this class and you will learn everything you need to know and get templates and coaching for how to get religious accommodations for COVID restrictions in the workplace. This course is for workplace mandates only. The law is different for school mandates," the class description says.

Over the past few weeks, the possible return of mask mandates has been a hot topic of discussion, with many expressing opposition. Several Republican-led states, such as Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah, have already issued statements or passed legislation banning the return of mask mandates.

However, some hospitals have introduced mask mandates again for visitors, patients and staff members as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an 8.7 percent increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations from August 27 to September 2.

"I support freedom. And if persecuted for that. I would be willing to die," Davis told Law&Crime in 2021 following his firing.

While speaking with Business Insider in February 2022, Davis spoke about his life experiences following the Capitol riot, such as losing his job and his loss of friends and his fiance.

"Everything that I'd worked hard for [for] 10 years evaporated overnight," Davis said. "In my mind, I didn't do anything wrong...I didn't cross any boundaries. I didn't assault anybody, but I know that doesn't matter a lot of times."

Davis responded to Newsweek's request for comment with profanities and declined to comment on the classes he is offering.

Mask Mandate
People pass a sign that reads "Face Mask Required" in a mall as COVID-19 cases surge in the city on December 21, 2021 in Washington D.C. In August 2023, a lawyer that was fired for participating in the Capitol riots on January 6 announced a new class to inform individuals how to avoid COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates at work. Alex Wong/Getty Images
