Cardi B Slammed for Complaining About Food Prices—'Cut the Nonsense'

Cardi B was slammed online for her take on the cost of living crisis after she complained about grocery store prices.

The rapper, 30, took to Twitter to point out the surge in the cost of everyday products, but some fans thought she shouldn't be complaining from her position of privilege.

"Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now You might as well eat outside !!" Cardi tweeted, adding a grimacing face emoji.

"chile and u rich — imagine how we feel?" replied one fan.

Another added: "Girl you rich as hell cut the nonsense you not one of us no more."

But some came to Cardi's defense, pointing out her humble beginnings growing up in the Bronx.

"Y'all forget Cardi is from the hood? She know what it's like. Might not relate much now but she def understands," wrote one fan.

Food prices were up nearly 12 percent in the United States from fall 2021 to fall 2022 due to economy-wide inflation, according to the Food Price Outlook research done by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

The USDA research predicted things would only get worse in the new year and all food prices would jump between 3.5 and 4.5 percent. Food-at-home prices such as grocery store purchases were predicted to increase between 3 and 4 percent, while food bought outside of the home could increase up to 5 percent.

Even though the food prices would likely increase at a smaller rate than in 2022, the 2023 food price jumps would still be historical average rates.

This is not the first time Cardi spoke out about the cost of living crisis.

In December, she clapped back at a fan who criticized her for tweeting, "we going through a recession, Merry Christmas."

The fan retweeted her and then commented, "says the rapper worth $40 million."

Girl you rich as hell cut the nonsense you not one of us no more — st.louis AmunRa (@St_Amun_Ra) January 4, 2023

She replied saying she was worth more than that but her finances could be gone at any moment.

"I'm worth more then that and guess what ? If I don't save ,work and budget I could lose it too! What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can't lose it all if you don't manage your money correctly. I too have bills, responsibilities and people I have to help," Cardi wrote

Cardi and her rapper husband Offset recently rang in the New Year by hosting a party at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami, Florida.

Wearing a plunging, low-cut red gown, Cardi showed off her talents by singing Fall Out Boy's "Sugar We're Goin Down" acapella before doing shots on stage with Offset.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper rose to fame as a social media influencer before she appeared on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York, which she used to help launch her music career.

Cardi released two mixtapes in 2016 and 2017 before her debut album Invasion of Privacy was released in 2018.

It went straight to the top of the charts and won her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making her the first and only woman to win it as a solo artist.

She has since released major hits like "WAP" and "Up."