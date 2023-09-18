How to Pivot Your Career: 5 Strategies for Success

Amid return to work vs. remote work debates and uncertainty about the economy, there's good news for those looking to pivot their careers. The job market is strong, making it the perfect time to explore a new or unexpected role.

In normal job markets, hiring leaders tend to stick with candidates who have a more traditional background with a classic match to the job's requirements. But when there's a shortage of workers—as there is today—organizations are more open to hiring for skills and potential which may be less conventionally aligned with job descriptions.

The bottom line: It's the perfect time for a career change.

Businesswoman shaking hands with job candidate. If you want to make a career change, it's wise to do so when the job market is strong. Drazen Zigic / Getty Images

A Healthy Job Market

The job market is strong with 62 percent of hiring managers reporting they plan to add workers before the end of 2023, according to a survey by The Harris Poll for Express Employment Professionals. And executives are also optimistic about hiring. According to a 2022 poll by McKinsey, 43 percent of executives expect to increase headcount.

And while there's always competition for the best jobs, the line of candidates for the position you want may be shorter than expected. In fact, the number of people who are not currently looking for a new position is 70 percent, a decline from previous data, based on a report by B2B Reviews.

And a poll from Jobvite reinforces this as well—with 81 percent of recruiting professionals saying attracting top talent has become more difficult in the past year—demonstrating the lack of candidates.

How to Change Careers

But what's the process for switching careers and how can you do it successfully? It will take more than just deciding to do something different. You'll want to take intentional steps for success:

1. Make an Assessment

The first step in pivoting is to assess yourself and the current job market. Start by determining what you love to do—and what you'd prefer to avoid.

You'll never find a job that only includes what you enjoy. But you can find fulfillment by choosing a role that features more of what you like and less of what you don't. So take time to understand what energizes you and satisfies you—and what leaves you demotivated or disheartened.

Also give thought to your current skills—make an honest appraisal of which capabilities will transfer and which you'll need to build. For example, you may be an HR professional with a brilliant mind for numbers and want to shift to a career in finance. But you'll need training to get the credibility and additional qualifications you'll need.

Or maybe you're in sales and a natural presenter, but to move to a career in learning and development, you'll need to build your acumen in adult learning theory and curriculum development.

Finally, assess what roles are available. If you're excited about a career in a field that is declining in its hiring rates, you may end up disappointed. But there are plenty of areas that are growing—and you can research where your best bets will be.

For example, a poll by Resume Genius found the fastest-growing jobs will be in the areas of technology, healthcare, management, marketing and law. But you can do your own exploration to find a match between your desires and the opportunities available.

2. Develop Your Skills

Another key step in pivoting is to develop skills that match your career aspirations. This is critical to hit the ground running in a new job, but even more importantly, it will demonstrate to potential employers that you're serious, committed and earnest about your new path.

It's common for people to say they want something different, but it's much less typical for people to show up in the job selection process with steps they've already taken on the journey toward the new field.

Take a class, get certified or shadow someone in the field to build your skills and demonstrate your dedication to your adjusted direction.

3. Expand Your Network

Leaning on your professional network is always a great way to find your next opportunity. But it's even more important when making a career change.

Statistically, you are more likely to land a new opportunity based on the people you know less. The reason: Your closer connections tend to be aware of information and leads which are similar to yours, while those who are your 'weak ties'—the people you know less well—will tend to have access to information that isn't already known to you (think: new opportunities).

You'll need to access people in your new field. Do this by attending gatherings for associations in your chosen area and by asking people you know to introduce you to those you don't. Reach out to your new connections emphasizing your desire to learn about their career and gain insights about what it's like to work in the profession.

Also expand your brand in your preferred field by entering into the dialogue online. Follow, share and comment on LinkedIn or other social networks popular in your desired field—and develop connections in the process.

4. Create Your Story

You'll also need to develop your narrative about why you're interested in the new area and how your core skills and your development steps make you the ideal candidate.

Hiring leaders are too busy to connect the dots themselves, so the flow of your resume, your cover letter and your conversations in interviews need to articulate your case for yourself. Talk about why you're passionate about a role and make it clear how your core skills are transferable. Demonstrate the ways you've committed to the new field so you can perform today and also so you can add value in the future.

Your ability to connect the dots and provide rationale for yourself as the best choice are as important as the prior steps—because they are what will convince hiring leaders you're right for the position.

5. Test the Waters

When you're making a career change, it's wise to test the waters and try out your new role before fully committing if possible. One of the best ways to do this is by volunteering in your area of interest. If you're pivoting from healthcare to forestry, volunteer to manage a hiking trail or study water quality in your area.

You can also consider a side hustle (which doesn't conflict with your primary role) to see if you actually love the work. For example, if you're pivoting from teaching to IT, consider a freelance IT support role first.

As you're experimenting, pay attention to whether you actually love the tasks you must accomplish, the flow of the work and the people you're working with—as they will be indicative of your future experience.

Forging a New Career Path

Change can be energizing, especially when it causes you to develop in new directions, take on new challenges and embrace the future. Now is the time to take a new path and shift toward your best new career opportunities.

About the Author

Tracy Brower is a Ph.D. sociologist studying the future of work, work-life fulfillment and happiness. She is the author of The Secrets to Happiness at Work and Bring Work to Life. She is the vice president of workplace insights for Steelcase and on the United Way's board, as well as an executive adviser to several organizations. Tracy's work has been translated into 19 languages. You can find her at tracybrower.com, LinkedIn or any of the other usual social channels.