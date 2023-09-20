Why You Might Regret the Job Change You're Considering

Everybody seems to be doing it: changing jobs, companies or careers. But making the transition may not result in all you're hoping for.

As companies are struggling to attract and retain people, the increasing salaries and seductive perks can be a siren song, attracting you away from what you already have. But although the grass may look greener somewhere else, you're wise to be cautious and deliberate in your decision-making—so you can avoid the regret that many face after they change jobs.

The Regret Is Real

Based on your friends' curated social media posts or companies' PR efforts, you're likely to hear more about the people who are wildly happy and successful in their switch than those who aren't. But in reality, large percentages of people regret their choice to leave their current employer.

A poll by Monster found that among those who had left their jobs, 72 percent regretted it. And according to a survey by The Muse, 72 percent of people were also disappointed in the reality of their new job or company compared to what they'd been expecting based on the recruiting process.

Tired office worker at desk. Before accepting a new job, weigh the pros and cons of your current position. Vadym Pastukh / Getty Images

Lastly, 61 percent reported to Monster that their remorse was so great, they wanted to return to their previous roles.

With these cautionary stats, it's important to be diligent in considering what you really have to gain—or lose—as you consider a change.

Reasons You May Regret a Job Change

Getting a new job can be an incredibly positive thing. However, it's important to weigh the pros and cons before accepting a new offer.

Here are five reasons you may end up regretting your new role:

1. You're Getting Away Instead of Getting Ahead

If you're evaluating a shift in your role, think about whether you're moving away from something that frustrates you or going toward something that excites you. Generally, if you're not enthusiastic about your destination, you won't experience the satisfaction or fulfillment you're seeking.

Of course, if you're in a toxic situation and need to leave to maintain your health and sanity, it's a good reason to go. But if you're unhappy and just running away—rather than running toward something you expect to be positively wonderful—you may find yourself in a similar situation of dissatisfaction.

Your discontent is a great motivator to look for something new but be sure you're being patient for the right position and company. Your newfound job satisfaction will be worth the wait.

2. You're Only Thinking Short Term

Another key consideration is to assess whether your irritation is based on small issues or large ones—and whether they are short-term or long-term.

When you're in the midst of something that's making you unhappy, you may lose perspective. Pull back and ask yourself honest questions about your situation, like:

Will conditions improve after you finish the short-term project you aren't passionate about?

Can you build a better relationship with a difficult client over time?

If the answer is "yes," it may be worth it to stick around if you otherwise like your job.

Also consider whether issues are systemic. If there's one bad apple on the team, it may be worth it to stay. On the other hand, if the culture is toxic, leaving may be your best bet.

Or if the company is going through a bit of a downturn in the business, but you believe in the overall strength of the business and its mission, you may be wise to ride out the tough times in favor of a better future.

Overall, take a long-term perspective—knowing that all organizations have ups and downs—and that a new organization will certainly have imperfections as well. Ultimately, you're assessing whether to trade in the current combination of pros and cons for new ones.

3. You Haven't Considered Your Influence

Another key factor in deciding whether you may regret a job change is your own level of influence. Sometimes, issues are so big that you don't feel you can possibly make a difference. But other times, you can have a terrific impact—no matter your role.

In cases where you can point to problems and take action to solve them, you may want to stay. Or in cases where you can use your relationships to support colleagues or influence positive behaviors, you may choose to continue your role.

Say your company decides to lay off half its staff and expects the remaining employees to pick up the slack without falling behind on other tasks. It's unlikely you can fix that problem as an individual.

But maybe your individual team has poor training for new employees and you have actionable ideas on how to improve that process. Pitch your ideas to your boss and any other team stakeholders, then make a plan for improvement. In this case, you have a better shot at fixing the problem.

It's human instinct to want to make a difference—and if you can, you should. By influencing positive outcomes and improving others' experiences, you'll likely feel more personally fulfilled.

4. You're Only Thinking About Team Leadership vs. Company Leadership

It's also worth considering whether you're frustrated with the leader of your team or the leadership of the organization. People tend to leave when leaders aren't effective, according to a 2023 report by Gallup.

And in a poll by management consulting firm DDI, 57 percent of people left their company because of their boss. It's worth noting whether your current leader is uniquely bad or representative of the general poor leadership within the company.

If company leadership is subpar, that's a great reason to make a change. But if it's just your individual leader who isn't cutting it, it may be wise to wait it out. You can talk with HR about your situation or even seek another role within the company. You may also be able to seek informal leadership through mentoring or coaching relationships.

Jobs and people shift frequently enough that it may be your best option to bank on the overall leadership of the organization and the culture they've created. If that leadership and culture is positive, that is.

5. You Like Your Current Colleagues

It's also worth considering your relationships with people at work. Interestingly, profession is an accurate predictor of personality. So, if you take a new job in the same area or profession, you may find similar types of people—with the same strengths and foibles as your current teammates.

And you've heard it before: The number one reason people stay with a company is because they have a best friend at work. This is still true—and in fact, it is even more true today than previously, according to a separate poll by Gallup. And my own research demonstrates positive relationships are linked with greater happiness, satisfaction and fulfillment at work.

Give thought to how much your people are part of your experience—and how much you'll miss them. Sometimes even if a job is less satisfying, your co-workers can make your experience satisfying. And while you can create new friendships at a different job, it will take time and investment to get back to where you are with your colleagues today.

Making the Decision to Stay or Leave

Making a change can be exciting and energizing—and fresh starts can give you a new lease on life and your work experience. But also consider what you'll miss and compare it to what you expect to get.

If the promise of terrific work and work experience outweighs what you have, make the jump. But if you're not sure the change will be better than what you have, you may want to re-up and renew your commitment to your current role—making it your best bet for the future.

About the Author

Tracy Brower is a Ph.D. sociologist studying the future of work, work-life fulfillment and happiness. She is the author of The Secrets to Happiness at Work and Bring Work to Life. She is the vice president of workplace insights for Steelcase and on the board for the United Way as well as an executive adviser to several organizations. Tracy's work has been translated into 19 languages. You can find her at tracybrower.com, LinkedIn, or any of the other usual social channels.