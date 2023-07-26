How To Work With an HR Business Partner

Most people think if human resources (HR) is involved in conversations, something bad has happened or someone is in trouble. Yes, that could be true! But many companies hire HR business partners (HRBPs) to do just that: partner with senior leaders in the business.

HRBPs coach leaders in best practices around hiring, retaining, motivating, and engaging their employees to drive the business and solve business problems.

Leaders who consistently communicate with their HRBP on at least a weekly basis will realize the benefits of having a strategic partner to help leaders steer their organizations and make critical decisions with confidence.

5 Ways to Optimize Working With an HRBP:

1. Collaborate on Talent Management Strategy

Business leaders focus primarily on functional goals. But they need employees to help accomplish those goals. Leveraging an HRBP for talent management strategies that break down silos and encourage collaboration will ensure the organization can:

Recognize high-potential employees

Offer guidance on skill development to ensure team members possess the capabilities they will need for future success

Determine leadership successors and shape a talent growth plan to ensure successor readiness

Provide performance management techniques that help leaders establish expectations, create accountability and give effective feedback

Develop Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategies to ensure employees don't just fit in but have a sense of belonging in the organization

Leaders who spend time discussing talent strategies with their HRBP will have a better likelihood of attracting, developing, motivating and retaining employees who are focused on the company goals.

2. Leverage Organizational Health Data

HRBPs dig deep into understanding organizational data that can provide insights about:

Hiring and attrition challenges

Employee mobility

Diversity

Competitive compensation

Employee engagement

Workplace satisfaction

Leaders can ask their HRBP to conduct additional qualitative interviews to understand the root causes of areas for improvement and help leaders brainstorm solutions for any challenges.

3. Ensure Engaging Change Management

Leaders may choose to make changes to their org structure, processes or even change an employee's manager. It's crucial that they employ change management techniques that will resonate and help employees adopt the changes.

Without appropriate change management practices, the changes may cause team members to lose trust in their leader—which will distract employees from the functional and organizational goals.

The changes could also impact teams outside the leader's function which the leader didn't anticipate. HRBPs are adept at coaching leaders in change management best practices, including:

Emphasizing the need to understand each impacted employee's motivations and predict their reactions

Aligning cross-functional stakeholders to the changes

Identifying workflows or processes that could hamper the change

Leaning into suspected detractors to help them become supporters

Helping the leader gather data to show whether the change resulted in expected outcomes

4. Inspire Your Own Growth and Development

As leaders move up in their careers, their success is based on the mastery of soft skills such as influence without authority, critical thinking, presentation skills, and stakeholder alignment and management. And HRBPs typically know how leaders are perceived by their peers and superiors.

Leaders who don't leverage this knowledge and ask HRBPs for feedback or to coach them in improving soft skills are missing an opportunity to improve their own development and capability to bring the most value to the organization.

5. Leverage Thought Leadership

No one has all the answers all the time. Many HRBPs have a more global view of what is happening throughout the entire organization through collaboration with their own HR colleagues and this knowledge can bring a broader perspective to solving problems.

HRBPs can help by listening to ideas and coaching leaders to consider alternate perspectives for effective decision-making and difficult conversations. Ideally, this interaction will help the leader feel more confident in their decision or direction.

Say a leader needs to give an employee difficult feedback. Discussing the approach with an HRBP can ensure the feedback will be received well without offending the employee or creating additional problems.

Further, leveraging an HRBP on serious issues can prevent the leader from taking a wrong step that will put the company at risk of legal consequences.

Build a Lasting Relationship with Your HRBP

Building a strong, confidential and trusting relationship with an HRBP helps leaders manage their organizations effectively. Not only will this relationship help provide employees with a positive work experience, but it will unlock leaders' own potential within an organization for long-term success.

About the Author

Marlo Lyons is a certified career, executive and team coach and author of Wanted—A New Career: The Definitive Playbook for Transitioning to a New Career or Finding Your Dream Job. Marlo has spent more than 20 years inspiring, motivating and empowering people to excel in their careers and businesses. She helps leaders at all levels to achieve their desired career goals and empower their employees to reach optimal performance. Marlo developed Career Transition Strategies® from her experience coaching hundreds of clients in many industries, her role as a human resources executive in startups and Fortune 500 companies, and from transitioning from TV news reporter to entertainment lawyer, HR business partner and certified coach. Contact her at marlolyonscoaching.com.